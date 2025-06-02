Despite Pusha T and No Malice's anticipated return being on the horizon, their press run included some questions about Drake. The first major piece to surface ahead of Let God Sort Em Out comes from GQ, who asked King Push specifically about his nemesis. The outlet homed in on the controversial UMG lawsuit that The Boy is still fighting in court.

For the most part, the hip-hop community has not had a positive view on the decision to sue over the "Not Like Us" lyrics. However, Kendrick Lamar did lay out some heavy allegations against Drake, particularly that he is a pedophile. The Canadian superstar has never been accused of predatory behavior by anyone, for the record.

That's why his whole legal dispute is going on in the first place. It also has to do with the fact that Drake believes UMG artificially inflated streams for the crippling diss track.

Overall, the 6ix God has a valid reason to take this to court. But the issue that Pusha T and many others have is that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Lamar. It had been clear for a while that the Compton native possessed deep hatred for Drake and was willing to do anything to take him down in battle.

Essentially, he should have seen all of this coming. Of course, there will always be the question of what's able to be brought up in a rap beef and what's not. But if you are truly in this game, then you have to accept everything that comes with it once you step in the ring.

Clipse New Album

In a way, that's why Pusha T is condemning Drake for suing his parent label. "I don't rate him no more. The suing thing is bigger than some rap sh*t. I just don't rate you. Damn, it's like it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation. Like, what? For this?" he said.

Overall, though this is just one of many juicy topics that really got Pusha T to open up. But the main reason for this whole feature at the end of the day is for the exciting Clipse reunion.