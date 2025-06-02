Pusha T Condemns Drake For Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

BY Zachary Horvath 1033 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
pusha t
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake watches on as the Sacramento Kings play the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T performs during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Pusha T is far from being the only person who has this view of Drake's lawsuit, but his words have weight given their history.

Despite Pusha T and No Malice's anticipated return being on the horizon, their press run included some questions about Drake. The first major piece to surface ahead of Let God Sort Em Out comes from GQ, who asked King Push specifically about his nemesis. The outlet homed in on the controversial UMG lawsuit that The Boy is still fighting in court.

For the most part, the hip-hop community has not had a positive view on the decision to sue over the "Not Like Us" lyrics. However, Kendrick Lamar did lay out some heavy allegations against Drake, particularly that he is a pedophile. The Canadian superstar has never been accused of predatory behavior by anyone, for the record.

That's why his whole legal dispute is going on in the first place. It also has to do with the fact that Drake believes UMG artificially inflated streams for the crippling diss track.

Overall, the 6ix God has a valid reason to take this to court. But the issue that Pusha T and many others have is that he wanted to go toe-to-toe with Lamar. It had been clear for a while that the Compton native possessed deep hatred for Drake and was willing to do anything to take him down in battle.

Essentially, he should have seen all of this coming. Of course, there will always be the question of what's able to be brought up in a rap beef and what's not. But if you are truly in this game, then you have to accept everything that comes with it once you step in the ring.

Read More: Chris King's Alleged Killer Finally Caught In LA

Clipse New Album

In a way, that's why Pusha T is condemning Drake for suing his parent label. "I don't rate him no more. The suing thing is bigger than some rap sh*t. I just don't rate you. Damn, it's like it just kind of cheapens the art of it once we gotta have real questions about suing and litigation. Like, what? For this?" he said.

Overall, though this is just one of many juicy topics that really got Pusha T to open up. But the main reason for this whole feature at the end of the day is for the exciting Clipse reunion.

On July 11, he and his brother, No Malice, will be releasing the aforementioned Let God Sort Em Out. The project is going to feature Kendrick, John Legend, Stove God Cooks, Nas, and potentially JAY-Z and others. The lead single, "Ace Trumpets," dropped last Friday, May 30. The entire tape is also going to be produced by longtime collaborator, Pharrell Williams.

Read More: YNW Melly's Attorneys Believe The Re-Trial Won't Begin Until 2026

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Clipse Def Jam Remove Kendrick Lamar Feature Album Hip Hop News Music Clipse Left Def Jam Because The Label Sought To Remove Kendrick Lamar's Feature On New Album 1.5K
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Shockingly Admits He's Been Copying Drake's Flow For Years 2.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.4K
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival Music No Malice Proclaims This Kendrick Lamar Diss Track As His "Favorite Song" Right Now 7.1K