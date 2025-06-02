Clipse Left Def Jam Because The Label Sought To Remove Kendrick Lamar's Feature On New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1465 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Clipse Def Jam Remove Kendrick Lamar Feature Album Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar will officially appear alongside Pusha T and No Malice on the Clipse reunion album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Kendrick Lamar had the industry in a chokehold for all the right and wrong reasons thanks to the Drake beef. In fact, their conflict even led to label execs questioning his appearance on the upcoming Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out.

Pusha T and No Malice recently revealed as such to GQ, explaining how Def Jam (and their parent company UMG) sought to ax Kendrick Lamar's feature on Clipse's new album. Apparently, they didn't like the idea of Drizzy's two biggest hip-hop opps teaming up on a track again.

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Push said of the labels' "stupid" concern. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

Eventually, Let God Sort Em Out ended up on Roc Nation, further fueling rumors that Jay-Z will provide a feature on the LP. We will have to wait until July 11 to find out.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Brian Steel Questions Accuser's Story During Trial

Clipse New Album

Sadly, this is yet another label issue that the Virginia rappers faced in their careers. Compared to previous experiences, though, it's not as disruptive, although it's definitely impactful.

Apparently, Clipse wanted to drop their album last summer, until Def Jam and UMG sought to dismiss Kendrick's feature. An early version of their collaboration, "Chains & Whips," played at Pharrell's first Louis Vuitton show.

Pusha says K.Dot's verse doesn't have anything that could remotely resemble a Drake diss or subliminal, so he didn't understand what all the fuss was about. Maybe Pusha T told Kendrick Lamar about this when he saw a "Grand National" show in Boston.

Elsewhere, we will see if Jay-Z is that mystery Clipse feature they've been waiting on instead. Fans thought they were alluding to the Compton lyricist with their comments, but we now know that's not the case. We will see on July 11 if Def Jam and UMG were right to express concern.

Read More: Diddy Takes Another Loss In Court As Judge Refuses To Strike Trauma Expert’s Testimony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Clipse New Album Let God Sort Em Out Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Will Officially Appear On Clipse's New Album "Let God Sort Em Out" 1280
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.0K
pusha t Music Pusha T Condemns Drake For Suing UMG Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" 1008
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.1K