Pusha T Makes Rare Appearance At Kendrick Lamar Show And Fans Believe They Know Why He's There

Pusha T performs on the Coachella stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023.
Pusha T is currently in the midst of working on a new Clipse album and on Monday, he found himself at a Kendrick Lamar and SZA show.

Pusha T and No Malice are going to be dropping a new Clipse album soon. However, the album has been teased for about a year now and we still do not have a release date.

In recent interviews, Push has suggested that the album is finished, but he is waiting on one more feature to make it complete. The speculation is that the feature is Kendrick Lamar. After all, Kendrick is in high demand and can take a while to get a verse in.

Well, Lamar is easy to find these days. He is on tour with SZA right now and last night, he was in Massachusetts for a show at Gillette Stadium. In a clip circulating online, you can see that Pusha T was actually at the show.

He could be found lurking in the back, watching from afar. Overall, the legendary artist appeared to be enjoying himself. However, in the eyes of some fans, he was there for one reason and one reason only. To secure that Kendrick feature, once and for all.

New Clipse Album

The new Clipse album is supposedly going to contain lots of production from Pharrell. Furthermore, it promises to have some pretty big names on it. One can imagine it will be one of the biggest releases of the entire year.

Meanwhile, a Kendrick feature would make a lot of sense. He and Pusha T have a common enemy: Drake. They both have iconic diss tracks about the man and while the verse would probably have nothing to do with Drizzy, we know their song would be iconic. There would be plenty of braggadocios bars and it would instantly become a song of the year candidate.

Hip-hop fans are ready for some new Clipse music. It's been over a decade and while Push has given us solo classics, we would love to hear No Malice again.

Only time will tell whether or not that Clipse album comes out anytime soon, or if it ends up becoming a mythological entity.

