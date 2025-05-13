In recent interviews, Push has suggested that the album is finished, but he is waiting on one more feature to make it complete. The speculation is that the feature is Kendrick Lamar. After all, Kendrick is in high demand and can take a while to get a verse in.

Well, Lamar is easy to find these days. He is on tour with SZA right now and last night, he was in Massachusetts for a show at Gillette Stadium. In a clip circulating online, you can see that Pusha T was actually at the show.

He could be found lurking in the back, watching from afar. Overall, the legendary artist appeared to be enjoying himself. However, in the eyes of some fans, he was there for one reason and one reason only. To secure that Kendrick feature, once and for all.

Read More: Pusha T Suggests That Clipse Album Will Drop Right After He Receives One More Mystery Feature

New Clipse Album

The new Clipse album is supposedly going to contain lots of production from Pharrell. Furthermore, it promises to have some pretty big names on it. One can imagine it will be one of the biggest releases of the entire year.

Meanwhile, a Kendrick feature would make a lot of sense. He and Pusha T have a common enemy: Drake. They both have iconic diss tracks about the man and while the verse would probably have nothing to do with Drizzy, we know their song would be iconic. There would be plenty of braggadocios bars and it would instantly become a song of the year candidate.

Hip-hop fans are ready for some new Clipse music. It's been over a decade and while Push has given us solo classics, we would love to hear No Malice again.