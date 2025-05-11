Pusha T Checks Attention-Seeking Chain Snatcher

Pusha T’s Miami link-up almost got messy when a clout-chasin’ YouTuber tried to test him on the street. On Saturday (May 10), content creator and aspiring rapper Steven Jo ran up on Push, asking why he ain’t “tap in” before touchin’ down in the city.

Push looked at him sideways. “What you mean?” he asked, confused but calm.

Steven, who stays trolling rappers online, called himself a “chain snatcher.” Push ain’t bite. He just gave dude a pound and said, “Okay,” real smooth.

Steven tried to walk it back, sayin’ he was “just playin’” and talkin’ about how folks should check in properly. Then he asked for a pic. Push wasn’t with it, especially after Steven called himself a “Zoe,” shoutin’ out Miami’s Haitian street crew, Zoe Pound.

Push didn’t blink. “Ask Zoe about me,” he said, dropping the name Ali Zoe—one of the founders. Message sent.

Pusha T Checks Chain Snatcher

Steven kept pushin’ for the flick. That’s when Push broke it down. “You said somethin’ that rubbed me crazy,” he told him. “That felt like a threat.”

Steven tried to smooth it over again. “It’s a joke,” he said. “Gangstas respect gangstas.”

But Push wasn’t playin’. “I don’t wanna be gangsta today,” he shot back, keeping it player.

Steven told him to “be humble,” act regular. Eventually, he got his photo and claimed he was “pushing peace.” But the damage was done—the stunt felt off.

This ain’t Steven’s first time wildin’. Last month, he claimed to snatch $300K in chains from YouTuber Jack Doherty. He even dropped a diss track, “Get Yo Chain Back!” and clowned Jack online.

But Push ain’t stressin’ no goofy internet games. At the 2025 Met Gala, he popped out clean, wrist flooded with a Rolex Rainbow Daytona.



Push and the Clipse are planning to release their reunion album sometime in 2025. The album will be produced entirely by Pharrell Williams.

