Pusha T Checks Attention-Seeking Chain Snatcher

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 67 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Savannah James and April McDaniel's 'The Last Stop' Met Gala After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Pusha T attends Savannah James and April McDaniel's 'The Last Stop' Met Gala After Party at Crane Club on May 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images for C+C)
Pusha T and No Malice have reunited as the Clipse and preparing a reunion album that fans have been patiently waiting for in 2025.

Pusha T’s Miami link-up almost got messy when a clout-chasin’ YouTuber tried to test him on the street. On Saturday (May 10), content creator and aspiring rapper Steven Jo ran up on Push, asking why he ain’t “tap in” before touchin’ down in the city.

Push looked at him sideways. “What you mean?” he asked, confused but calm.

Steven, who stays trolling rappers online, called himself a “chain snatcher.” Push ain’t bite. He just gave dude a pound and said, “Okay,” real smooth.

Steven tried to walk it back, sayin’ he was “just playin’” and talkin’ about how folks should check in properly. Then he asked for a pic. Push wasn’t with it, especially after Steven called himself a “Zoe,” shoutin’ out Miami’s Haitian street crew, Zoe Pound.

Push didn’t blink. “Ask Zoe about me,” he said, dropping the name Ali Zoe—one of the founders. Message sent.

More: DJ Akademiks Clowns Pusha T And Invokes Kanye West Over Controversial Met Gala Outfit

Pusha T Checks Chain Snatcher

Steven kept pushin’ for the flick. That’s when Push broke it down. “You said somethin’ that rubbed me crazy,” he told him. “That felt like a threat.”

Steven tried to smooth it over again. “It’s a joke,” he said. “Gangstas respect gangstas.”

But Push wasn’t playin’. “I don’t wanna be gangsta today,” he shot back, keeping it player.

Steven told him to “be humble,” act regular. Eventually, he got his photo and claimed he was “pushing peace.” But the damage was done—the stunt felt off.

This ain’t Steven’s first time wildin’. Last month, he claimed to snatch $300K in chains from YouTuber Jack Doherty. He even dropped a diss track, “Get Yo Chain Back!” and clowned Jack online.

But Push ain’t stressin’ no goofy internet games. At the 2025 Met Gala, he popped out clean, wrist flooded with a Rolex Rainbow Daytona.

Push and the Clipse are planning to release their reunion album sometime in 2025. The album will be produced entirely by Pharrell Williams.

Their reunion follows the disappointing Til The Casket Drops album.

More: Pusha T's Glamorous Met Gala Look Has Everyone Thinking About Cocaine

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.7K
2023 Governors Ball Music Festival Music Pusha T Still Cashes In Royalties For The Arby's Commercial Theme Song 4.6K
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Music Pusha T Reveals Kanye West & The Neptunes Are Producing Next Album 6.1K
Paul Morigi/Getty Images Music Steven Victor Says Pusha T's Album Is "Coming Along Fantastic" 2.2K