Pusha T’s skills as a rapper are well-documented over a 20-year career. You could talk about his solo albums, the Clipse discography with his brother Malice (now known as No Malice), his diss tracks, his features- but don’t forget his fast food contributions. Moreover, former G.O.O.D. Music executive Steven Victor explained during a recent interview how King Push still gets royalties for the song that sandwich chain Arby’s uses in all its commercials- a track with him and Yogi. Furthermore, as someone who’s worked a lot with the Virginia native, Victor labeled it as one of his best business moves.

“I think convincing Pusha to rap on Yogi’s beat, and it ended up being the theme song for Arby’s,” he stated with a smile when asked about what creative decisions he’s proudest of. “If you watch an Arby’s commercial, at the end of it, it goes, ‘Arby’s- we have the meats!’ That’s the song! They don’t even use Pusha’s part. But they have to pay him, because he owns 50 percent of the song. So, every time they want to sync the song, they have to come to us for approval.”

Steven Victor Explains Pusha T’s Arby’s Royalties

At the time of writing this article, the track “Burial” by Yogi and Pusha T soundtracks Arby’s commercials- and has done so for seven years. While it’s unclear exactly how much the 46-year-old has made as a result, we can imagine it’s quite a lot. What’s more is that he also worked with Arby’s to write and record a diss track against McDonald’s’ Filet-O-Fish. The “Spicy Fish Diss Track” sees the MC go way harder than he ever needed to for it to be good.

In fact, for those unaware, the “Diet Coke” artist has quite the history with McDonald’s, involving yet another jingle. He and his brother wrote the iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” tag in 2003 and got paid a one-time fee with no royalties. Considering that Justin Timberlake received $6 million to record it, they felt cheated out, and thus, Push waged war in the fast-food realm. Talk about a hunger for revenge. For more news and the latest updates on Pusha T, log back into HNHH.

