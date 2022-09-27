McDonald’s made an enemy out of Pusha T following the debacle over the company’s jingle. However, he’s coming for their necks with Arby’s behind him. This morning, King Push unleashed his second diss track aimed at the fast food giant on behalf of their competitors, Arby’s. This time, Push is putting the nail in the coffin on the polarizing McRib sandwich.

Pusha T unleashed “Rib Roast” on Tuesday morning, a new diss track intended to elevate the “country-style Arby’s rib sandwich.” The Virginia rapper cleverly breaks down the ingredients and cooking process of Arby’s rib sandwich. Then, he slanders McDonald’s seasonal sandwich as “mystery meat.”

This is the second diss track towards McDonald’s Pusha T released in collaboration with Arby’s. Earlier this year, Push and Arby’s teamed up for the “Spicy Fish Diss Track,” aimed at the Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Pusha T and McDonald’s history goes back to the early 2000s when the It’s Almost Dry rapper penned the “I’m Loving It” jingle. Push didn’t own any rights to the song, receiving a one-time payment without any royalties.

“I’ve always said that they were handling their business, and that’s the way they did it. And that’s fine,” he told Complex. “It wasn’t the best business for me, but we did business. And now I’m doing this.”

Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

The boss with the Smokey-Q sauce

The real country style, McRib, get lost

That doesn’t compare to the replica rib patty

I’m screamin’, ‘How dare you?’

[Via]