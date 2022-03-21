Pusha T strikes fear in his opponents. He might not be the most commercially viable artist but we've seen the impact he can have when he steps to the mic with a target in mind. Drake was torn apart when Push dropped "The Story Of Adidon," which revealed that the Canadian rapper quietly became a father.



The latest commercial giant to face an attack from Pusha T is McDonald's. Years ago, Pusha T quietly penned the iconic "I Love It" jingle without securing the publishing rights -- a business move that he regrets to this day. However, he's returned with the get back. On Monday, Arby's unveiled their latest commercial including some new bars from Push. The rapper comes out swinging on McDonald's as he puts the Filet-O-Fish to shame (Desus Nice has yet to comment).

"I'm the reason the whole world love it/ Now I gotta crush it/ Filet-O-Fish is s--- and you should be disgusted," he raps. "A half slice of cheese, Mickey D's on a budget?"

Pusha explained his recent move to diss McDonald's to Rolling Stone. “I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he said. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.”

"I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership," he continued. "It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Dammit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running. I had to get that energy off me, and this [ad] was the perfect way to get that energy like, ‘You know what? I’m over it.’”

The new diss track is part of Arby's latest new campaign for their own fish sandwich.

