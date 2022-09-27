Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry still stands as one of the best rap releases of the year. However, it doesn’t look like King Push is anticipating another four-year wait between projects.

This morning, Push debuted his latest song in collaboration with Arby’s, “Rib Roast.” It’s another attack on McDonald’s menu items. This time, taking aim at the McRib sandwich.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 28: Pusha T performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 3 on April 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

During a conversation with Complex where he discussed the new song, he explained why the collaboration works so well. It’s in part due to Arby’s meticulous nature before approaching him. The other factor is that Pusha T isn’t willing to deliver “phoned in” performances.

“I don’t think I need to do anything that needs to be phoned in, or that I feel like I should phone in. I want to check all of these boxes. This race that I’m running right now is honestly to try to see how far the sub genre of street hip hop can go. I love the fact that I’m in business with Arby’s,” he explained. “We can show how far the talent level for street hip hop can go and how it can bleed into different arenas and genres and businesses and everything else. I don’t want to phone anything in at this point. If I can’t execute it with something that’s going to be beneficial to the sub genre, then it’s not something I want to do.”

Naturally, this bleeds into his solo material and collaborations with other artists. He revealed that he has a few projects in the works right now.

“I’m just working on some super special projects, man. Everyone I’m working with is feeling very competitive, trying not to be outdone,” he said. “That just makes my job harder because I’m trying to outdo producers who are also great artists who are also great rappers and composers. That makes my battle twice as hard. But it makes for the best rap music.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: (L-R) Pusha T and Nigo perform onstage as Spotify celebrates Nigo & friends for the “I Know NIGO!” album release on March 30, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

You can certainly expect Kanye and Pharrell, who shared production duties on It’s Almost Dry, to lock in with him. Still, there’s another legendary producer who is working with Push right now.

“It’s definitely been with Ye. It’s definitely been with Pharrell. I’m going to tell you something. I’ve also been working with No I.D,” he added.

Pusha also discussed Malice’s verse-of-the-year contender on on “I Pray For You.

“They keep giving him damn near verse of the year for what MALICE did on my album. And I’m like, ‘Damn. You guys act like I wasn’t on 12 songs myself,’” Push said.

Check out Arby’s “Rib Roast” below.

