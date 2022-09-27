No I.D.
- MusicBeyonce's "Church Girl" Was Originally Meant For Jay-Z, According To No I.D.A song from "Renaissance" was originally intended for another artist. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPusha T Used "The Story Of O.J." Beat Even Though No I.D. Asked Him Not ToPush must have known the impact his Drake diss would have and dropped it anyway.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSaba Shares Details On Four Songs From His Upcoming AlbumThe project doesn't have a release date yet but it's expected soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- Hip-Hop HistoryJermaine Dupri Recalls Introducing Jay-Z To No I.D.Jermaine Dupri takes credit for Jay-Z and No I.D.'s collaborative relationship. By Aron A.
- MusicNo I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big SeanAccording to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective.By Rex Provost
- UncategorizedPusha T Reveals Which Producers He's Working With On His Next AlbumPusha T is back in the studio with Kanye and Pharrell, along with another legendary producer. By Aron A.