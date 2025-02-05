Saba & No I.D. Share Another Winner From Their Upcoming Collab Album With "Woes of the World"

Two Chicago stalwarts Saba and No I.D. are back after a four-month hiatus from their album rollout with "Woes of the World." This is potentially the fifth offering From the Private Collection of Saba & No I.D., which is officially slated to release later this year. It's so good to hear that both heavyweights have at least more concrete timeline of when this will be out. For well over and year and then some, this project has been in limbo. After a lengthy series of demos and reworks, they were just about done with it. However, Saba sadly lost his uncle who has been a major influence on his career.
This led the collaborators to scrap it and start over, and it's something that Saba felt was needed. "He’s the person who made me fall in love with hip-hop. It made me want to re-approach things; I had to have a lot of conversations with myself that I hadn’t had to have in a long time." With us now being two months deep into 2025 we are more ready than ever to get our hands and ears on this tape. So far, the singles have been top-notch on all fronts. "Woes of the World," is yet another example of Saba and No I.D.'s meticulous attention to detail. The veteran MC lays down terrific lines about his mental state with some slick flows to boot. I.D.'s beat is equally enticing with steady bass and sticky, eerie high-pitched background vocals. Check out "Woes of the World" below.
"Woes of the World" - Saba & No I.D.
Quotable Lyrics:
They talkin' numbers, but it's seven-seven three I mean, huh
If you lookin' for me I mean
I been ducked off, 'cause a n**** need relief
I'm used to thе woes of the world
Highly recommеnded my referral
Bench press curl, aging like wine in the barrel