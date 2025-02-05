Saba & No I.D. Share Another Winner From Their Upcoming Collab Album With "Woes of the World"

Saba & No I.D. have a future AOTY contender loading.

This led the collaborators to scrap it and start over, and it's something that Saba felt was needed. "He’s the person who made me fall in love with hip-hop. It made me want to re-approach things; I had to have a lot of conversations with myself that I hadn’t had to have in a long time." With us now being two months deep into 2025 we are more ready than ever to get our hands and ears on this tape. So far, the singles have been top-notch on all fronts. "Woes of the World," is yet another example of Saba and No I.D.'s meticulous attention to detail. The veteran MC lays down terrific lines about his mental state with some slick flows to boot. I.D.'s beat is equally enticing with steady bass and sticky, eerie high-pitched background vocals. Check out "Woes of the World" below.

Two Chicago stalwarts Saba and No I.D. are back after a four-month hiatus from their album rollout with "Woes of the World." This is potentially the fifth offering From the Private Collection of Saba & No I.D. , which is officially slated to release later this year. It's so good to hear that both heavyweights have at least more concrete timeline of when this will be out. For well over and year and then some, this project has been in limbo. After a lengthy series of demos and reworks, they were just about done with it. However, Saba sadly lost his uncle who has been a major influence on his career.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.