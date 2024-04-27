Saba Brings Some Incredible Lyricism On No I.D.-Produced "Head.rap"

Saba has firmly established himself as an excellent writer and storyteller over the course of his career. The veteran from Chicago, Illinois has always impressed fans in that regard and its why he has stood the test of time. Even though he only has three projects to his name, the level of craftsmanship that has gone into each one is nothing short of astounding. Pretty soon, Saba will be dropping his fourth record and to promote it, he is back with a new single "head.rap."

This is now the third teaser for his and legendary Chicago producer No I.D.'s album From The Private Collection of Saba & No I.D. The experienced duo first began hinting at the tape's development back in April of last year with "Back In Office." Then, just about two months later, they returned with "hue_man nature." Fans are still eagerly awaiting a release date, but it seems we are inching closer and closer with "head.rap" out now.

Listen To "Head.rap" By Saba, No I.D., Madison McFerrin, Ogi, & Jordan Ward

This single also features the talents of singers Madison McFerrin, Ogi, and Jordan Ward. Saba exclusively handles the verses and simply goes to work. He spits some great bars about how much he has grown as a person and artist over a bouncy, soulful beat using hair metaphors throughout. Each singer provides some beautiful and tender performances as well, really bringing it all together. Be sure to support Saba and No I.D.'s "head.rap" with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Curl patterns that fight back and that grow

So wild that you can't put a fuckin' cap on

Momma scratchin' my dandruff, flew back home

Still tender-headed, boy, you are not that grown

Them neck braids help you build backbone

Everybody flamed your a**

