Saba Shares Details On Four Songs From His Upcoming Album

Earlier this year, Saba released two new singles both of which were collaborations with legendary producer No I.D. “Back In Office” came first in April and was followed by “hue_man nature” in June. The pair have an entire album together coming soon and while specific details on its release date aren’t available yet Saba gave XXL some details on particular songs from the project.

He shares details on four different songs from the album starting with “Waba.” “We had a studio session in 2019. I found this beat from that session that I guess I overlooked then. This was a fun record for me to make because I had to give myself permission to just talk sh*t,” he explained. Saba describes a song called “Black Suburbans” as being similar to “Back In Office.” “I’m going back to what made me fall in love with rap in the first place. It just feels like a classic rap record and not to toot my own horn,” he says about the song.

Saba Describes Songs From No I.D. Collab

He finishes the discussion by sharing details on “Stomping,” which he calls one of his favorite songs on the forthcoming album. ” I just be walking throughout the day sometimes and it’s in my head. That song is kinda important to me because I don’t really have a lot of songs that feel that way. To me, the funnest part about what I do is being able to find interesting pockets. Pockets that complement the beat, but they might be the opposite of what the listener is expecting to hear sometimes. “Stomping” is one of the records where I feel like I’m inside of a different pocket.”

Saba is following up his album Few Good Things. The project dropped early last year and featured G Herbo, 6LACK, Smino, Foushee, Black Thought, and more. What do you think of the details Saba shared about his forthcoming solo album with No I.D.? Let us know in the comment section.

