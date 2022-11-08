Pivot Gang has been on quite a run lately, from the arrival of their “Aang” single a couple of weeks ago to the more recent “911,” which landed earlier this month on November 3rd.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be hearing several new arrivals from the collective’s members, kicking off with Frsh Waters’ “Pray ‘n Repent” track, which landed on Monday (November 7) and was produced by his good friend and frequent collaborator, Saba.

“Pray and repent, I pray I can blend in the pack / I pray for my friends and the family I got,” he rhymes on the first verse. “Pivot the gang, the name on the plaque / Show for a show, it sold out, was the cap.”

The Chicago rapper has been busy feeding his fans with new music a handful of times throughout 2022, already having shared singles like “Icarus,” “what’s next..?”

On his latest release, though, Frsh allows his reflective state of mind to shine through as he raps, “Do all that I can, keep it within / Circle got tight, gotta know where we stand / Lost a few fights but I keep me a plan / I pray they repent, I’m prayin’ again” on the chorus.

“Chuuuuch onna mfn move. Thanks in Advance to everybody bumping every drop I got more onna way,” the recording artist wrote on Instagram while promoting his latest arrival. “Been locking in more than ever, put somebody on share this with somebody let ’em know.”

Which Pivot Gang member do you want to hear a new single from next? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop release updates.

