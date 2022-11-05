Certainly, Pivot Gang has long been part of the rap-group tradition of the 2010s. Fronted by its most recognized MC Saba, the Chicago-based group made their mark with their pen game and genre versatility. However, they recently released a new track titled “911” that particularly shows off their mix of lyrical skills and mainstream appeal. Also, “911” follows their previous single “Aang” last October, so here’s hoping they’re gearing towards a project.

Pivot Gang via HNHH

Moreover, “911”‘s beat is what could propel it on the mainstream hip-hop charts, a trap lane that’s not uncommon for the collective. The quartet drives their style with soulful samples and melodies while using hard-hitting drums, sometimes in the drill style. Pivot Gang’s “911” embodies well-executed trap, albeit straightforward. But its deceased members (producer Squeak and founding MC John Walt) still influence the group’s sound to this day. There’s enough percussive variety in the beat to keep it progressing, and the light guitar arpeggios give the track a more laidback atmosphere.

The Pivot Gang’s verses are anything but laidback, however. They might not be screaming on the mic on “911”, but Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFnMelo and Frsh Waters sound hungry. As they trade verses and triplet flows, they dedicate a lot of lyrical energy to their current success. Familiar themes appear on “911”: perseverance, street loyalty, reckoning with fame, rough upbringings, and facing opposition to the Pivot Gang. They planted one foot in introspection and the other in rawness, similar to Saba’s February album Few Good Things‘s pallet.

These are the people that I love all that lame shit aside https://t.co/ZzR5idVVay — PIVOT GANG (@PIVOTGANG) November 4, 2022

Saba starts the track off with a chorus that sets up the track’s main melody and lyrical themes. “These are the people that I love, all that lame s**t aside,” he raps with relaxed authority. He continued, “These are the same trees planted from the seeds as a child. These are the same streets that took a lot of people out.” It’s almost eerie in tone; definitely evocative, and specifically a summation of Pivot Gang’s skill and artistry.

You can check out the new Pivot Gang track on your preferred streaming service and then peep quotables from “911” below. You can also check out out interview with Pivot Gang here.

Quotable Lyrics

I done enough with a little, came right back to the middle,

Step on stage, I cut up, me and my gang gon’ pull up,

I was just bored and didn’t even notice that man in my business, I run a long ways

From home maze and asking to sleep in their hallways, hm