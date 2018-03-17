chicago rap
- Pop CultureAdam22 Addresses Wooski Beef RumorsThe "No Jumper" host said that people made a mountain out of a molehill comment, and that they'll hash things out very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Excels On New Album "The Patience" With JID, Freddie Gibbs & MoreWhile Jenkins feels frustrated at his journey on this album, he explores that emotion with a lot of nuance, lyrical skill, and gorgeous instrumentals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDoodie Lo Taps Kodak Black For "I Swear To God" RemixThe OTF alum is back with a fiery remix to one of his best 2022 singles, assisted by Yak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsPivot Gang Drops New Single "911"The Chicago-based rap collective are trading bars and flows with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsThe Kid Laroi, Polo G, & Stunna Gambino Team Up On Emotional "Not Sober"The trio express their reliance on drugs to keep the pain away on The Kid LAROI's "Not Sober."By Joe Abrams
- BeefTooka's Mother Tearfully Asks For "Smoking On Tooka" Meme To EndThe mother of Chicago's Tooka, who has been referenced by Lil Durk and the late King Von, speaks on the disrespectful "smoking on Tooka" meme.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosKing Von Reps Chicago In "Broke Opps" VisualLil Durk's affiliate King Von comes through with a brand new music video for "Broke Opps."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentPolo G Is The New Gen GOAT: On His Tribute To Juice WRLD & Striving For GrowthEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Polo G talks about his new album "The GOAT," life in Los Angeles and more.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Durk Taps Polo G, Lil Baby, Gunna & More For "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" TracklistLil Durk unveils the official tracklist for Just Cause Y'all Waited 2."By Rose Lilah
- MusicG Herbo Reflects On Losing Juice Wrld Too Soon: "Shit Really Weak AF Without You"G Herbo takes a moment to pay tribute to the late Juice Wrld.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentJuice WRLD: 13 Essential SongsJuice WRLD is the next big star. Here are some of his tracks that you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Says Juice WRLD Is "The New Michael Jackson"G Herbo has high expectations for his fellow Chicagoan.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJuice WRLD Is Going Through The "Motions" With New SingleAfter a leak, "Motions" gets an official release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo Is Living His Best Life With His Son On Potential Album CoverG Herbo shows off an adorable photo of himself and his baby.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoloSam Pours His Soul Out For Chicago On "ITIS" EPSoloSam puts out an impressive body of work with the fresh "ITIS."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Declares He's Ending Somebody's Career TodayWho could he be referring to?By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef Belittles 6ix9ine: "You Need Some Make-Up?"Chief Keef had something to get off his chest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Donates To Homeless In Chicago & Lil Reese Clowns HimTekashi's beef with Chicago rappers continues.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Bans His Own Music From ChicagoAmid his beef with Chief Keef, Tekashi has banned himself from Chicago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk And Girlfriend India Royale Are Expecting A BabyCongratulations Lil Durk! By Mitch Findlay
- MusicG Herbo Promises New Music With Chief KeefIs there a joint project in the works?By Trevor Smith