Doodie Lo of OTF fame has recruited Kodak Black with a remix to his 2022 single, “I Swear To God.” Moreover, “ISTG, Pt. 2” features the same murderous beat, aggressive delivery from Lo, and an energetic Yak feature. Also, apart from his collabs with Lil Durk, Doodie Lo is delivering more and more under his own direction and profile. Time will tell how far his reach will go, yet this song is a solid indicator of forward momentum.

Of course, we already knew that “ISTG” has an infectiously menacing instrumental. Moreover, the rapid and sharp drum patterns, accented by fluttering hi-hats and minimal kicks, give the track a rapid pace. The melody could’ve been a kazoo solo, and you’d still be able to latch onto “ISTG”‘s rhythm. However, speaking of melody, there are still some subtle and atmospheric pads in the background that emphasize the fast flow.

Firstly, the newest addition to “ISTG” gives it a lot of hit potential. Kodak Black came through matching Lo’s energy and lyrical themes. He references flashbangs, knocking teeth out, and always being with his entourage. Flow-wise, it’s a very similar performance to the main artist’s. Yet the Florida star kept the energy levels on high, and that’s the most important factor in a track like this.

ISTG PT 2 FEAT @KodakBlack1k MY SLOW BRUDDA 😈 REAL 💤 SHIT pic.twitter.com/ZW9xgrYnHa — Big Doodie Lo (@otfdoodielo) November 29, 2022

They might not be lightning speed flows, but the two MCs don’t leave any dead air on the song. Whether it’s energized proclamations of dominating the trap game or not-so-thinly-veiled threats to his opps, Lo sounds hungry. Furthermore, his lyrics land with a similar flow, and their anthemic nature on the chorus makes just one flow feel much more dynamic.

Topically, the OTF rapper focuses on his animosity towards other rappers and street members, with a lot of violent and threatening images. Additionally, the raw approach and flow is quite representative of Doodie Lo’s artistic tendencies. Whatever he puts out sounds laser-focused on that street sound and flow.

Unfortunately, the Kankakee, Illinois native’s career has experienced some bumps along the way. His former partner FTN Bae accused him of abusing her son, which he disproved in court. However, after prosecutors wrapped up the case, FTN Bae was arrested weeks later for allegedly stalking the rapper.

You can find “ISTG, PT. 2” on your preferred streaming service. Also, peep the music video and some notable lines from Kodak Black’s Doodie Lo remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s all good ‘til it’s all bad

That n***a all cap, can’t wait to get up with his soft ass

His old scary, old p***y ass

After the car swear to god I’ma f**k with her lookin’ ass