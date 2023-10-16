Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 has interviewed a lot of rappers through No Jumper, and has always maintained his eyes on bubbling, underground, and local scenes within hip-hop. Of course, the argument around whether that's exploitative is still a big one, and many criticize the sensationalist and street-based approach he often has. But sometimes, other than interviewing folks like Tasha K recently, Adam actually pushes back on people making assumptions about these interviews. Rather than feed into feuds or rap beef, he simply makes some funny comments sometimes that aren't that serious, at least according to him. Moreover, the podcaster wants to clear the air around rumored issues with Chicago rapper FBG Wooski.

"And as far as Wooski," Adam22's Instagram video addressing the speculated beef began. "I mean, think about the origin of this. Everybody just keeps acting like I dissed him for no reason. I made one tiny little comment on that Cairo interview, where I told Cairo like, 'You probably shouldn't be worried about not having Wooski vibes.' Because Sean Cotton said he didn't have Wooski vibes. Whatever. I said, 'Maybe you don't want to have Wooski vibes.'

Adam22 Clears Up Wooski Beef Rumors

"I thought it was kind of funny, I didn't think he was going to respond or anything," Adam22 continued. "He hits me up going cr*zy, spazzing out on me. So I said, like, one thing about his condition or whatever. It's not that big of a deal. We got him coming to do an interview soon, so we'll be able to talk all this out. I believe his girl will be with him, so we'll be able to have words with her, too. Because allegedly, she kind of, like, runs his account sometimes.

"So yeah, Wooski content coming, Wooski is my friend," he concluded. "Wooski vibes forever, I want to have Wooski vibes, I've been trying to get Wooski vibes. I've been in the gym, trying to get Wooski vibes. So I'm happy that Wooski is now my friend." We'll see what other antics the media personality gets into with rap figures. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on Adam22 and Wooski.

