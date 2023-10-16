Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

The “No Jumper” host said that people made a mountain out of a molehill comment, and that they’ll hash things out very soon.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 has interviewed a lot of rappers through No Jumper, and has always maintained his eyes on bubbling, underground, and local scenes within hip-hop. Of course, the argument around whether that's exploitative is still a big one, and many criticize the sensationalist and street-based approach he often has. But sometimes, other than interviewing folks like Tasha K recently, Adam actually pushes back on people making assumptions about these interviews. Rather than feed into feuds or rap beef, he simply makes some funny comments sometimes that aren't that serious, at least according to him. Moreover, the podcaster wants to clear the air around rumored issues with Chicago rapper FBG Wooski.

"And as far as Wooski," Adam22's Instagram video addressing the speculated beef began. "I mean, think about the origin of this. Everybody just keeps acting like I dissed him for no reason. I made one tiny little comment on that Cairo interview, where I told Cairo like, 'You probably shouldn't be worried about not having Wooski vibes.' Because Sean Cotton said he didn't have Wooski vibes. Whatever. I said, 'Maybe you don't want to have Wooski vibes.'

Read More: Adam22 & Tasha K Discuss Chrisean Rock, YouTuber Suggests New Mom’s Viewers “Feel Sorry” For Her

Adam22 Clears Up Wooski Beef Rumors

"I thought it was kind of funny, I didn't think he was going to respond or anything," Adam22 continued. "He hits me up going cr*zy, spazzing out on me. So I said, like, one thing about his condition or whatever. It's not that big of a deal. We got him coming to do an interview soon, so we'll be able to talk all this out. I believe his girl will be with him, so we'll be able to have words with her, too. Because allegedly, she kind of, like, runs his account sometimes.

"So yeah, Wooski content coming, Wooski is my friend," he concluded. "Wooski vibes forever, I want to have Wooski vibes, I've been trying to get Wooski vibes. I've been in the gym, trying to get Wooski vibes. So I'm happy that Wooski is now my friend." We'll see what other antics the media personality gets into with rap figures. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and updates on Adam22 and Wooski.

Read More: Soulja Boy Fires Back At Adam22 With Lena The Plug Video Screenshot

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.