Mick Jenkins Excels On New Album “The Patience” With JID, Freddie Gibbs & More

One of Chicago’s finest is back, and Mick Jenkins understood the assignment on his brand new album “The Patience.” Moreover, fans already knew they were getting something special with its lead single, “Smoke Break-Dance” with JID. However, the tracklist still contains a lot of surprises, different emotional pallets, instrumental styles, and consistently great lyrical performances. It’s a concise and no-filler 27 minutes across 11 tracks, and also features Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, and Vic Mensa. Furthermore, the Alabama-born and Windy City-raised MC explained the concept behind this project in a press release.

“The Patience: As best I can be, I am a person who does everything within his power to change his situation,” Mick Jenkins expressed. “I think with some level of consistency, that behavior inevitably leads you to a point where you have to wait. A point where the things that now need to happen to move you forward are no longer in your control. I see this as a period of time in one’s journey, no matter the length, where the unseen things must take place; The muscles must tear and repair, the understanding of a concept coming to you in a moment completely devoid of artistic intention. It’s through these moments where I’ve found myself being the most frustrated with patience. And this body of work sounds like that frustration.”

Mick Jenkins’ The Patience: Stream

Meanwhile, this might not be the longest or most dense album, but The Patience packs a big punch in a small swing. There are plenty of small but potent moments like the slow-burning “007,” all featured MCs’ great performances, the trap interlude “2004,” and the stark reflection on the closer. Don’t let this one fall under your radar; it’s one of the most tightly packaged efforts of the year so far. If you haven’t heard this album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news, reviews, and more on Mick Jenkins, and for more great hip-hop each week.

Tracklist

1. Michelin Star

2. Show & Tell (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

3. Sitting Ducks (feat. Benny The Butcher)

4. Smoke Break-Dance (feat. JID)

5. 007

6. 2004

7. ROY G. BIV

8. Pasta

9. Farm to Table (feat. Vic Mensa)

10. Guapanese

11. Mop

