Mick Jenkins is keeping his prolific streak alive. The Chicago rapper and poet has appeared on one single after another all year. He began the year by teaming up with Venna on the hit song “Casa Lopez” which also features Masego. Since then he’s contributed to songs from numerous other artists. Louis VI, LOTTO, Keem, and Kyle KcEnvoy have all dropped new singles with contributions from Jenkins. Now Mick Jenkins has turned to releasing his own material. His first single “The Truth” dropped back in March and saw him teaming up with producer Deep Thought.

His newest material is a song called “Smoke Break-Dance.” The song has a vintage jazzy flair courtesy of producer Stoic. While Mick Jenkins delivers a pretty hard-hitting series of bars his performance is so smooth that it fits in with the infectious vibe. He also teamed up with one of the smoothest and most lyrically gifted MCs out there, JID. JID is coming off a great 2022 where he dropped one of the most acclaimed rap albums of the year, The Forever Story. The album was packed full of great features from artists like 21 Savage, Earthgang, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, and more. Following the release of the album JID went on a feature streak that saw him providing a number of impressive verses on other artists’ songs.

Mick Jenkins Teams Up With JID For A New Song

Alongside the release of the the song, Mick Jenkins also dropped an accompanying music video. It also came with the announcement of a new album called The Patience. The record is scheduled to drop on August 18th via Cinematic Records.

The Patience will be Mick Jenkins’ 4th studio album and first since 2021. What do you think of Mick Jenkins and JID’s new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Supa Bwe & Mick Jenkins Team Up On “Serengeti”

Quotable Lyrics:

We was at the bottom, I was guided by the beats,

guided by the guns, guided by the streets

Where the money? Said he got about a week to get it all, got him by a leash