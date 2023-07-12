mick jenkins
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Tacks On Two New Tracks And Instrumentals To His Terrific 2023 Record "The Patience""2011" and "Perm" are fantastic additons. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Excels On New Album "The Patience" With JID, Freddie Gibbs & MoreWhile Jenkins feels frustrated at his journey on this album, he explores that emotion with a lot of nuance, lyrical skill, and gorgeous instrumentals.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMick Jenkins: Crafting Sonic Poetry Through RapThroughout his career, Mick Jenkins has continued to release critically acclaimed albums that have their own artistic vision.By Wyatt Westlake