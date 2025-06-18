VIC MENSA & Mick Jenkins Reunite For Powerful Single "the word"

VIC MENSA is starting a brand-new era of his multi-faceted career with this latest offering, "the word." It arrives just one day ahead of his upcoming EP, Sundiata, which will be out on his website with help from EVEN. The track also features Mick Jenkins, a former collaborator.
They previously worked on "Farm to Table," an excellent display of lyricism on the Alabama-born MCs last project, The Patience.
But even though that is a great record, "the word" is even more layered and thematically driven. VIC MENSA is pretty outspoken when it comes to political issues, injustices in the music industry, and more. All of that passion for protesting/public speaking has led to this track here.
Moreover, it's the start of his journey as an independent artist. His last record, Victor, which dropped in 2023, was a Roc Nation release. He recently spoke on moving in this direction and he sounds ready for the challenge.
He also spoke more in depth about "the word" and this project, which is fittingly dropping on Juneteenth. "I've received a lot of comments as if I've become a "content creator," inferring that I've cheapened my art or my medium because of the challenges I've faced in the music industry. To those people, I say - this has always been about the word. I'm a human being before anything. Expressing my ideas is my calling. Rap is a vessel, music is a vessel, but it's not the source. It's not the only valid way for me to express myself," he said in part.
This powerful Instagram post is just the tip of the iceberg for VIC and we cannot wait to hear what he has to say on Sundiata. Check out "the word" below.