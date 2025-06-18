VIC MENSA & Mick Jenkins Reunite For Powerful Single "the word"

VIC MENSA is starting his independent journey with a strong message on "the word," the lead single for his next EP, "Sundiata."

He also spoke more in depth about "the word" and this project, which is fittingly dropping on Juneteenth. "I've received a lot of comments as if I've become a "content creator," inferring that I've cheapened my art or my medium because of the challenges I've faced in the music industry. To those people, I say - this has always been about the word. I'm a human being before anything. Expressing my ideas is my calling. Rap is a vessel, music is a vessel, but it's not the source. It's not the only valid way for me to express myself," he said in part.

