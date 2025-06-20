VIC MENSA Starts His Independent Journey With "sundiata"

VIC MENSA is embarking on an exciting trek a decade into his career with this six-track EP exclusively out on his website.

But as for sundiata, the former Roc Nation artist spoke about the origins of the tape and what it means to him. "sundiata is a statement of independence. it's the first time in 10 years i've owned my own music. it is a collection of ideas, wits & wisdoms fashioned by the fire of personal struggle. the name is derived from sundiata keita, the 13th century founder of the mali empire in west africa & the predecessor to mansa musa. my hope is that my story, the pain, process & progress can play a part in yours."

With this being an exclusive project, it's only going to be available once you purchase it. If you want to, you can click this link here. If you need some time to think about it, here's the options that VIC MENSA is offering.

