VIC MENSA Starts His Independent Journey With "sundiata"

VIC MENSA is taking a major step in his extensive career. This week, the Chicago rapper, singer, and producer unveiled his first independently released EP, Sundiata, on his website sundiata.vicmensa.com. He kicked off the rollout for it with the lead single "the word" co-starring Mick Jenkins.
With this being an exclusive project, it's only going to be available once you purchase it. If you want to, you can click this link here. If you need some time to think about it, here's the options that VIC MENSA is offering.
You can get standard access to it for $20. That includes, the six tracks, some never-before-seen photos, access to his web store, digital content surrounding the EP, as well as a live listening session on July 6.
Then, there's pricier options of $70 and $300. The second most expensive option gives you a signed vinyl on top of the initial set of perks. For $300 you get everything listed, plus a 30-minute one-on-one conversation with VIC himself.
So, if you are a hardcore fan of his, then those two other packages may be worth looking into.
But as for sundiata, the former Roc Nation artist spoke about the origins of the tape and what it means to him. "sundiata is a statement of independence. it's the first time in 10 years i've owned my own music. it is a collection of ideas, wits & wisdoms fashioned by the fire of personal struggle. the name is derived from sundiata keita, the 13th century founder of the mali empire in west africa & the predecessor to mansa musa. my hope is that my story, the pain, process & progress can play a part in yours."
VIC MENSA sundiata
sundiata Tracklist:
- the word ft. Mick Jenkins
- still with the smoke
- applebum
- what we doin
- eye 4 an eye
- prayed 4
