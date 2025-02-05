Vic Mensa Introduces His Son To The World In New Song & Visual For "I Wanna Be Ready"

Vic returns with a powerful message about parenthood and his new duties going forward.

I know my days are few in this fight to make Cassius Clay I thought about Ali in naming you What I do in my work as a parent is to show you the worth you inherit so you know who you are and how you a god, these devils at work on your spirit You were born into a war zone

"With the world being the way it is and the internet, I just wanted to take my time. I wanted to protect our peace and protect [her] peace and the process of pregnancy, and his infancy and [it] just felt like the right time." On "I Wanna Be Ready," Vic expresses how badly he wants to be an ever-present father to Mansa Musa and shield him from the evils of the world. His son not only appears in the lyrics, but in the music video as well. He "raps" from his perspective and how he knows he's got a great daddy ready to lead him forward. It's a truly powerful moment and we can't wait to see how this going to affect Vic's artistry for years to come.

2025 is off to an exciting start for Chicago MC Vic Mensa . Yesterday, he decided to reveal his son to the world. The 31-year-old became a father unbeknownst to the public on May 10, 2024 , with his longtime girlfriend. Their eight-month-old child goes by Mansa Musa Mensa, he revealed in an interview with US Weekly. In his exclusive interview with the publication, he explained the reasoning behind waiting until now to make this announcement.

