Karlissa Saffold Reveals Why Meeting Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Son “Crushed” Her

Karlissa Saffold is certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy. This is especially true when it comes to her son Blueface and his on-and-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The two of them welcomed their first child together back in 2023, and have been through quite a bit since. They both got arrested, for example, and Blueface is still behind bars. On top of this, social media users have continued to speculate that their son Chrisean Jesus has a disability. While this is unconfirmed, as neither of his parents have addressed the rumor directly, Saffold appears to believe it's true.

During a recent chat with her fans on Instagram Live, she revealed that when she first saw photos of Chrisean Jesus, she thought they'd been edited. "When I saw him in that restaurant, it crushed me," she explained. "And for her [Chrisean Rock] to say she wanted to stomp me out? Girl, I can't even tell you what my mind wanted to do to you."

Karlissa Saffold Admits She Thought Photos Of Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Son Were Edited At First

"I was hurt, genuinely hurt," she continued. "But I said 'you know what, that's okay.' If he can laugh, and he can cry, and he can smile, he can still be a joy in this world." This is far from the first time Saffold has spoken about Chrisean Jesus and his mother recently, however. Last month, she ranted about the Baddies star during another fiery livestream. She accused her of smoking and drinking alcohol throughout her pregnancy, and called out her sister Tessa for not stepping in to stop it.