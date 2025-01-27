Karlissa Saffold Slams Blueface's Dad & Chrisean Rock Over Filming Rapper's Baby

Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, responds to Chrisean Rock and Blueface's father on Sunday, January 26, via Instagram. Saffold's rant stems from Chrisean and Blue's father filming the rapper's baby he shares with Rock in a vehicle. Karlissa's latest rant is captioned, "Ever dog gets they day." The clip was made after Saffold saw Blue's father and baby mother. She proceeded to clown them for the vehicle they arrived in. She labeled a 1991 Volkswagon Jetta that Blue's father has had since he divorced Karlissa.

"They pulled up in a car they couldn't even Uber in," said Saffold as she drove. "That shit was bursted down. I ran outside to take a picture in that car. And they drove out so goddamn fast. They left a pile of smoke behind them and shit. We driving Ranges, Benz trucks, and beamers. Ya'll not on our level. Yall are the maid now. Keep working. We appreciate yall." Karlissa posted a caption addressed to Blueface, "Yo daddy and baby momma riding around in a 1997 Volkswagon Jetta."

Karlissa Saffold Responds To Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Father

Karlissa Saffold and Chrisean Rock have had an ongoing beef since Blueface has been incarerated. The two women crossed paths at the reopening of King of Crabs, Blueface’s seafood restaurant. According to The Shade Room, both attended what appeared to be a private dinner with family and friends. While the atmosphere should have been celebratory, tensions simmered beneath the surface. Both Karlissa and Chrisean broadcasted their experiences via Instagram Live, albeit separately.