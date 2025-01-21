Chrisean Rock Calls Out Karlissa Saffold For "Clout Chasing" At Blueface's King Of Crab Restaurant

Chrisean Rock seems to be at odds with Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold. There's a solid chance this could be relating to some past comments the rapper's matriarch had left out in the open. Over the weekend, Karlissa came across as if she's not really into the whole idea of Rock and her son tying the knot. There have been rumors of them making it official not too long after the "Thotiana" rapper was incarcerated. However, it's not. It sounds like Blueface gave his mom an ultimatum, though because it seems he's ready to commit once he's free.
"My son told me to respect his position in order to have a relationship with him and I promise y'all I'm going to do my best to try." With everything revolving around this family going public, there's a good chance Chrisean Rock caught wind of Karlissa's words. In that same message, the latter talked about attending the reopening of King Of Crabs, Blueface's seafood restaurant. It looks as if it took place yesterday because there are several Instagram Live clips circulating the internet, according to The Shade Room.
The Drama Remains Present Amongst Chrisean Rock & Karlissa Saffold
Karlissa Responds
Chrisean and Karlissa were both in attendance for what looked to be a private dinner with friends and family. They also were both on broadcasting their meal live separately, with Chrisean at a table with a pal of hers and Karlissa at a bigger table with everyone else. Even though the mother of Blueface's child was doing the same as the mother, she appeared to take issue with Karlissa recording her. "We just didn’t like the recording part," with her friend also adding, "just didn’t like the clout chasing."
Rock could understand why Karlissa was doing so, saying, "I get it — we all related in a way, but keep it cordial," seemingly referencing the past marriage comments. However, Chrisean was also mad that Karlissa was seemingly trying to take credit for Blueface's spot reopening. Eventually, the latter found out about what the former said, leading her to clap back. Karlissa claims that God was the real reason why the restaurant was back up and running. "But obviously, there was no child of God there," Saffold snapped. Adding more fuel to the fire is that Blueface's grandmother alleged to Karlissa that Chrisean was wanting to "stomp her out." Karlissa threatened to warn the probation officer of these threats and was caught off guard by the negative energy. Things are getting spicy once again for sure.