Black Eyed Peas Worry Fans After Canceling Las Vegas Residency Over "Current Circumstances"

Black Eyed Peas only cited "current circumstances."

The Black Eyed Peas have canceled their highly-anticipated residency in Las Vegas due to "current circumstances." The group confirmed the move in a post on its Instagram Story, as caught by CNN. The vagueness of their explanation has left fans on social media concerned.

“To our dearest Peabodies,” the group wrote in the post on Sunday. “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

Black Eyed Peas Announce Las Vegas Residency

Some users on social media have been theorizing that the statement is referring to the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles. The group's last post on Instagram reads: TO OUR L.A. FAMILY, SENDING LOVE TO EVERYONE IMPACTED BY THE WILDFIRES - OUR COMMUNITY, FRIENDS, FAMILIES, NEIGHBORS, AND FRONTLINE HEROES. L.A IS RESILIENT. L.A. IS LOVE. L.A. IS HOME. TOGETHER, WE RISE. TOGETHER, WE REBUILD. ONE LOVE. ONE CITY. ONE FAMILY. STAY STRONG, STAY SAFE. STAY UNITED." They wouldn't be the first artists affected by the wildfires as Madlib, Jhené Aiko, Keyshia Cole, Kid Cudi, and more have reportedly been impacted.

Black Eyed Peas Share Message During L.A. Fires

As for the residency, will.i.am promised that the shows would incorporate innovative technology. “We draw inspiration from Disney rides, Las Vegas shows, concerts, AI and technology. We will reinvent how we perform, creating an interactive show, a journey to 3008 that is both a concert and play," he said in a statement, as caught by AllHipHop. The run was set to kick off on February 15 with 15 shows across the next three months. Check out Black Eyed Peas' original announcement for their Las Vegas residency above as well as their statement on the L.A. fires below.

