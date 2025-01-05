50 Cent Fiercely Claps Back At Critics Of His Vegas Residency

Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington.. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fif has spoken!

50 Cent is currently living it up in Las Vegas amid his residency there, which hasn't had the most glowing press run as of late. Moreover, you might've heard about a viral TikTok that called his show "terrible," which inspired a lot of conversations about the quality of the concerts among some of his longtime foes or haters. Well, it turns out that the G-Unit mogul heard about this, and seems to have responded via a hilarious mid-show rant that addressed the general critiques of his residency performances. Overall, he didn't seem to take it very seriously, but it's a funny commentary about what standards we hold performers in these spaces to.

"[They] supposed to say some s**t like, '50 be doing this s**t,'" 50 Cent remarked before putting his hand up and down to the crowd. "That's what I'ma do. You won't say the music was bad. Man, f**k all that, man. What, you thought I was going to be out here roller-blading like Usher and s**t? I seen some s**t, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don't have records that require me to fly in Africa." To be fair, the crowd singing along to Fif's "Disco Inferno" after this speech disproves some of the criticism that went his way.

50 Cent Dismisses Critiques Of His Vegas Residency

Of course, Ja Rule had to step in to clown 50 Cent for these critiques, but it seems like it was still a very successful and beloved run. Some more celebrities ended up supporting the Vegas residency, including a meet-and-greet appearance from Amanda Bynes. The interaction between her and 50 sparked some memes online, as well as some general concern and inquiry about their behavior towards one another. But we're sure plenty of other stars made it as well.

At the end of the day, we'll see just how successful and acclaimed 50 Cent's Vegas residency will go down as in the history books in due time, so let's give the discourse some space to breathe. Elsewhere, he's got some other stuff to develop on the horizon, including a potential collaborative album with none other than Eminem. It's a promising idea!

