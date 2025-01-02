Ja Rule Trolls 50 Cent Over Scathing Reviews Of His Las Vegas Residency

Ja Rule was loving the hate for 50 Cent's show.

Ja Rule had a field day on New Year's Day in response to the negative reviews of 50 Cent's residency in Las Vegas. 50's longtime rival shared a clip of blogger Jennifer Gay slamming the entire show in a scathing review on social media. "The sound was balanced poorly making it impossible to hear the performance," she wrote in part. "His hypemen were unrelenting and overbearing making it difficult to hear anything but their echos." Sharing Gay's video on X (formerly Twitter), Ja added with laughing emojis, "Not the worst…"

Ja's response quickly began circulating on social media. "The fact that you, in a sober state of mind, chose to engage in trolling your arch-nemesis at the beginning of 2025 can only be interpreted as a sign of insanity. I eagerly anticipate a response from @50cent in the form of a 'killshot'," one user wrote. Another added: "Where is your residency? At least he booked, busy and getting paid." When one user brought up Ja's own Fyre Festival disaster, he shot back: "See why you bringing up old sh*t," with more laughing emojis.

50 Cent Performs During Opening Night Of His Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 27: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs during the first night of his six-date residency "In Da. Club" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The latest post is the second time Ja's posted about 50's live shows in recent days. Last week, he addressed a rumor that he had bought tons of tickets to the event to make the arena appear empty. "[cap emojis] You believe this dumb s**t?" Ja Rule said of the rumor. "Like I said before I got 10K for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo s**t what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat f***ing LIAR."

Ja Rule Clowns 50 Cent Over La Vegas Show

