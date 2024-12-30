Ja Rule Puts His Foot Down On Rumors That 50 Cent Bought All His Show Tickets

This is one of rap beef's most petty myths, but is it even true?

50 Cent and Ja Rule have a claim to one of hip-hop's most petty, explosive, combative, and iconic beefs of all time, but some of that mythos is always under scrutiny. After all, it's a rap beef: of course some narratives and claims from one side to the other will face some pushback. Also, their feud is often a hot topic of conversation, as neither MC can go too long without referencing the other. In Ja's case, he did so recently by responding to a troll on Twitter. "Well be petty wit 50 cent cuz remember when he bought all your tickets on Groupon just so your show could be empty? Yeah that's petty asl [crying-laughing emojis]," the user jabbed.

"[cap emojis] You believe this dumb s**t?" Ja Rule responded concerning the long-standing rumor that 50 Cent purposefully bought all the tickets to a Ja show just so it could be empty. "Like I said before I got 10K for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo s**t what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat f***ing LIAR."

Ja Rule Calls Cap On 50 Cent's Concert Claims

Of course, there isn't really any proof on either side backing up the veracity or falsehood of these claims, but it remains one of rap beef's most memorable, petty, and talked-about developments. Whether or not 50 Cent and Ja Rule really dislike other to such an extreme extent that they'd lose money to take each other down a peg is one part of it, but another is just the logistical confusion. Nevertheless, they both have a lot of other things to look forward to these days that will distract them from their feud, such as Ja's upcoming world tour alongside Nelly, Fabolous, and more.