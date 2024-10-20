Fat Joe Explains How He Almost Squashed 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

This could've changed a part of hip-hop history...

The 50 Cent and Ja Rule beef is among hip-hop's most infamous, both for its decades of history and for the petty and often heavy rivalry it represents. However, things could've turned out much differently if both MCs listened to Fat Joe back in the day. Joey Crack recently hopped on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay program for a lengthy and compelling sit-down, eventually landing on this fiery feud. For those unaware, Joe was somewhat caught in the middle when he featured on Ja's "New York" track from 2004. He said that he had the chance to squash the beef, but that Murder Inc. declined.

"I had it, I was squashing the beef," Fat Joe claimed to Shannon Sharpe. "I had it. And Irv and Ja was like, 'Nah, we ain't squashing s**t.' Yeah, I swore I had it. I don't want to put it on [50 Cent], but I think 50 was almost like, 'Yo, Joe, whatever you want to do.' So I had that, and then when I went to them. They was like, 'F**k that.' Do I recommend for beef to be 20-30 years? I think that's dumb, I think it should be over. I think it would show amazing growth for hip-hop music if those two squash their beef and we move on. Like me, I moved on. You got to move on from these moments, they're stuck on some s**t. Just move on."

Fat Joe Speaks On Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

However, Fat Joe also made it clear that he's a big admirer and supporter of what both 50 Cent and Ja Rule have done with their careers despite their feud. In addition, he fought back against the notion that rap beef automatically brings more success, since he lost some brand partnerships with Reebok and Jordan due to the feud with Fif.