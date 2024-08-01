50 Cent Surprisingly Expresses Regret Over Cam'ron & Fat Joe Beef

BYGabriel Bras Nevares376 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
THE OATH World Premiere
Joe Halpin, Creator/Writer/Executive Producer, 50 Cent, Executive Producer, Fat Joe seen at Crackle Original Series THE OATH World Premiere at Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, CA, USA - 7 March 2018 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Crackle)
50 Cent isn't usually one to apologize, reel it back in, or have many reservations over anything, so this was a compelling reflection.

Mincing words and feeling regret aren't common strategies employed by 50 Cent's public persona, but there are always at least some reflections to make on what he could've done differently. Surprisingly, he applied this to some of his old rap beefs during an expansive and multi-faceted recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, Fif spoke on his feuds with Cam'ron, Fat Joe, and others during the 2000s, particularly within New York's competitive mainstream scene. While some of these battles saw some prompt and proper resolutions, others became more contentious. Looking back, he seems to regret taking these issues so seriously and for so long.

"Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing," 50 Cent answered when asked whether or not he regrets anything in his career. "Me and Fat Joe, me and Cam'ron. There’s other guys like Jada [Jadakiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other. It went on more with Joe because he’s more like me, he’s closer in character to me. When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time.

Read More: 50 Cent Brings Out Former Foe Cam'ron For Las Vegas Concert

50 Cent & Fat Joe Performing In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: (L-R) 50 Cent and Fat Joe perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja [Rule], because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy," 50 Cent went on. "It’s easy for me to say, ‘F**k you’ if what makes me happy makes you unhappy. Then, we’re not on the same page and it turns into some s**t, and I couldn’t pinpoint what exactly happened.

"When you look back at it, you go, ‘Wait, what happened?’" 50 Cent concluded. "Because we didn’t even have no altercation or no specific thing that created it. Now he’s like my friend. I don’t care that he has relationships with people that I don’t. Because he’s always had those relationships." Elsewhere during this interview, the G-Unit mogul also spoke on his distaste for Diddy, Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar, and many more revelations from his wide-ranging and versatile career.

Read More: Rick Ross Offers 50 Cent A “Once-In-A-Lifetime” Business Opportunity Amid Feud

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...