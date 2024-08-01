50 Cent Surprisingly Expresses Regret Over Cam'ron & Fat Joe Beef

50 Cent isn't usually one to apologize, reel it back in, or have many reservations over anything, so this was a compelling reflection.

Mincing words and feeling regret aren't common strategies employed by 50 Cent's public persona, but there are always at least some reflections to make on what he could've done differently. Surprisingly, he applied this to some of his old rap beefs during an expansive and multi-faceted recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, Fif spoke on his feuds with Cam'ron, Fat Joe, and others during the 2000s, particularly within New York's competitive mainstream scene. While some of these battles saw some prompt and proper resolutions, others became more contentious. Looking back, he seems to regret taking these issues so seriously and for so long.

"Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing," 50 Cent answered when asked whether or not he regrets anything in his career. "Me and Fat Joe, me and Cam'ron. There’s other guys like Jada [Jadakiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other. It went on more with Joe because he’s more like me, he’s closer in character to me. When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time.

50 Cent & Fat Joe Performing In Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: (L-R) 50 Cent and Fat Joe perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja [Rule], because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy," 50 Cent went on. "It’s easy for me to say, ‘F**k you’ if what makes me happy makes you unhappy. Then, we’re not on the same page and it turns into some s**t, and I couldn’t pinpoint what exactly happened.