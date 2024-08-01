50 Cent Surprisingly Expresses Regret Over Cam'ron & Fat Joe Beef

Mincing words and feeling regret aren't common strategies employed by 50 Cent's public persona, but there are always at least some reflections to make on what he could've done differently. Surprisingly, he applied this to some of his old rap beefs during an expansive and multi-faceted recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Moreover, Fif spoke on his feuds with Cam'ron, Fat Joe, and others during the 2000s, particularly within New York's competitive mainstream scene. While some of these battles saw some prompt and proper resolutions, others became more contentious. Looking back, he seems to regret taking these issues so seriously and for so long.
"Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing," 50 Cent answered when asked whether or not he regrets anything in his career. "Me and Fat Joe, me and Cam'ron. There’s other guys like Jada [Jadakiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other. It went on more with Joe because he’s more like me, he’s closer in character to me. When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time.
50 Cent & Fat Joe Performing In Brooklyn
"And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja [Rule], because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy," 50 Cent went on. "It’s easy for me to say, ‘F**k you’ if what makes me happy makes you unhappy. Then, we’re not on the same page and it turns into some s**t, and I couldn’t pinpoint what exactly happened.
"When you look back at it, you go, ‘Wait, what happened?’" 50 Cent concluded. "Because we didn’t even have no altercation or no specific thing that created it. Now he’s like my friend. I don’t care that he has relationships with people that I don’t. Because he’s always had those relationships." Elsewhere during this interview, the G-Unit mogul also spoke on his distaste for Diddy, Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar, and many more revelations from his wide-ranging and versatile career.