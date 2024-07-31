50 Cent Details Diddy's "Weird Energy" That Began His Issues With The Industry Mogul

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York premiere at the Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/FilmMagic)
50 Cent says he was never friends with Diddy.

50 Cent recently discussed his long-standing issues with Diddy for a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter. In doing so, he revealed the moment he was no longer comfortable being around him. When the outlet asked about the intense trolling of the Bad Boy mogul he's been doing as well as why he avoids so-called Diddy parties, 50 recalled one strange encounter between the two.

“He asked to take me shopping," 50 remarked. "I thought that was the weirdest sh*t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f*cking with this weird energy or weird sh*t,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

50 Cent & Diddy At The MTV Video Music Awards

P. Diddy presents 50 Cent with the Best Video Award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

From there, 50 discussed his past relationship with Diddy and clarified that it was more of a work dynamic than a friendship. “It was mostly work. I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other,” he said. “[Diddy’s ex] Jennifer Lopez actually told him he should work with me as songwriter in the beginning. [H]e’d call me to write. I remember Diddy would call, and my son’s mom would answer, and I didn’t want to get on the phone like, ‘No, no, no.’ And she was like, ‘What the f*ck? We need money.’ She’s looking at me, like, ‘What? Why don’t you want to talk to him?'”

50 Cent Appears On The Cover Of The Hollywood Reporter

He continued: "I didn’t ever party or hang out with him. Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them. He got the credit. He’s not a producer. He’s been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don’t have any interest in doing that. I actually fall under the creative. So I just didn’t take to hanging out with that.” Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

...