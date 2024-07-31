50 Cent Details Diddy's "Weird Energy" That Began His Issues With The Industry Mogul

50 Cent says he was never friends with Diddy.

50 Cent recently discussed his long-standing issues with Diddy for a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter. In doing so, he revealed the moment he was no longer comfortable being around him. When the outlet asked about the intense trolling of the Bad Boy mogul he's been doing as well as why he avoids so-called Diddy parties, 50 recalled one strange encounter between the two.

“He asked to take me shopping," 50 remarked. "I thought that was the weirdest sh*t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f*cking with this weird energy or weird sh*t,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

50 Cent & Diddy At The MTV Video Music Awards

P. Diddy presents 50 Cent with the Best Video Award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

From there, 50 discussed his past relationship with Diddy and clarified that it was more of a work dynamic than a friendship. “It was mostly work. I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other,” he said. “[Diddy’s ex] Jennifer Lopez actually told him he should work with me as songwriter in the beginning. [H]e’d call me to write. I remember Diddy would call, and my son’s mom would answer, and I didn’t want to get on the phone like, ‘No, no, no.’ And she was like, ‘What the f*ck? We need money.’ She’s looking at me, like, ‘What? Why don’t you want to talk to him?'”

50 Cent Appears On The Cover Of The Hollywood Reporter