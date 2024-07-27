50 Cent Blame’s “Diddy’s” Key To NYC For Keith Sweat’s Possibly Virtual Event Appearance

50 Cent recently trolled Keith Sweat.

In a couple of weeks, 50 Cent will host his Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport, Louisiana. The event has been boasting several fellow celebrity guests, including Keith Sweat. Recently, however, Fif took to Instagram to reveal that Sweat offered to attend the event virtually via Zoom instead of in person. He wasn't feeling this at all, and called Sweat out for "tripping."

According to him, Sweat's hesitation to attend in person stems from the fact that he won't be attending an important event for him a few days before his own. On August 3, Sweat is scheduled to accept the Entertainer's Key to New York City. Previously, Diddy held the key to the city, but it was revoked after footage of him assaulting Cassie surfaced online.

50 Cent Trolls Keith Sweat

"This [ninja] @keithsweat is tripping," 50 Cent captioned the post. "He getting Diddy’s Key to the city Aug’s 3 They blocking off streets in Harlem for him. Now if he don’t show up in Shreveport, we ain’t f*cking with him no more. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." This prompted a response from Sweat, who took the opportunity to look back on Fif's 1999 track “How to Rob,” in which he jokes about robbing him. “Hey Fif I gotta respond to you I’m definitely not coming to Shreveport now,” he wrote.