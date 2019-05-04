the hollywood reporter
- MusicLil Dicky Says "All-Time Great" Artists Have Called Him A "Rapper’s Rapper"Lil Dicky says that he's met many "all-time great" rappers who are fans of his.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- Pop CultureBella Thorne Fan Begs Her To Sign Underage Underwear Photo, She Tells Him OffThe Disney Channel alum spoke candidly with "The Hollywood Reporter" about the ups and downs of her career, both past and present.ByHayley Hynes4.2K Views
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Trolls Kim Kardashian At "Women In Entertainment Breakfast"Seth Rogen joked about Kim Kardashian skipping the "Women in Entertainment Breakfast."ByCole Blake4.9K Views
- MusicBono Admits To Being "Embarrassed" By U2's Music, Doesn't Like Band's NameThe group has performed together for 46 years, but U2's singer isn't crazy about their catalog.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- Pop CultureBilly Porter Reveals HIV Status: "I'm Doing This For Me"The award-winning "Pose" star told next to no one about his health status in fear of being dismissed, judged, and ridiculed.ByErika Marie3.0K Views
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reveals If He's Set To Be The Next SupermanThe actor has been at the center of rumors that he's slated to portray the Man of Steel.
ByErika Marie3.9K Views
- GramLaKeith Stanfield Slams VladTV For Headline: "I'm Not Surprised"The actor said in an interview that he wanted to explore roles where he played a gay character and didn't appreciate the headline that followed.ByErika Marie9.7K Views
- MoviesChadwick Boseman Axed Potential Movie With Tessa Thompson Over Slave RolesThe actor reportedly said he didn't want to perpetuate those stereotypes.ByErika Marie13.4K Views
- Pop CultureJurnee Smollett Defends Brother Jussie Smollett: "It's Been F*cking Painful"Jurnee Smollett said she believes and stands by her brother when speaking about his ongoing controversy.ByErika Marie5.1K Views
- TV"MythBusters" Host, Grant Imahara, Dead At 49: ReportRest in Power, Grant Imahara. ByDominiq R.4.9K Views
- MusicPatti LaBelle Says Music Today Lacks "Substance": "There's Still Some Growth"She wants to get "back to when real music was real music."ByErika Marie6.5K Views
- GossipKate Beckinsale Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Jamie FoxxThe two posed for a photo and social media gossip ran wild.ByErika Marie5.0K Views
- GossipKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Tour Breeds Concern Over Mental Health: ReportAfter the events of the Saint Pablo Tour, there are reports that mental health issues cannot be covered by insurance.ByErika Marie5.1K Views
- Music50 Cent Shares Why He Thinks Hip Hop Is Turning Into A Culture Of One-Hit WondersFif doesn't believe rappers are "pre-conditioned to write music."ByErika Marie6.2K Views
- MusicEminem's Publisher Sues Spotify For Massive Copyright Infringement Claim: ReportThe streaming giant has found itself in a bit of trouble.ByErika Marie5.7K Views
- EntertainmentTrevor Noah Discusses The Troubling Effects Of Cancel CultureNoah found himself in Cancel Culture crosshairs after old tweets of his resurfaced.ByErika Marie20.9K Views
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Gets Apology From Howard Stern For Calling Her A "Jealous B*tch"Her criticism first angered him, but in hindsight, he agrees with her assessment.ByErika Marie4.9K Views
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God & Trevor Noah Talk Racial Diversity & More In New SpecialThe pair discussed immigration, American politics and more.ByAida C.4.7K Views