Seth Rogen teased Kim Kardashian during The Hollywood Reporter’s “Women in Entertainment Breakfast” on Wednesday. Confused by Kardashian’s absence, Rogen joked about her having nothing better to do.

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up?” Rogen asked the crowd. “I have seen every episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ I know she doesn’t have anything more important to do than this.”

Rogen then back down remarking that she probably had good reason to miss out.

“She’s honestly… she’s probably dealing with a lot right now,” he added.

As for why Kardashian skipped out on the event, her team explained the decision in a statement provided to TMZ.

“The wrong event date was given to Kim’s team several weeks ago,” they said. “The error was realized only on Monday and unfortunately, her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment. She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend since she never cancels.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians finished airing on Hulu, last month. Rogen, on the other hand, recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Rogen wasn’t the only one to make fun of Kim Kardashian at the event. Chelsea Handler also poked fun during her time on stage, joking about security at the event not being enough for Kim.

While she wasn’t in attendance at the breakfast event, Kardashian did post new pictures on Instagram.

Check out Seth Rogen’s comments at the Women in Entertainment Breakfast below. Hollywood Reporter held the event in honor of its 2022 Women in Entertainment Power 100 list.

.@SethRogen roasted Vin Diesel, Kim Kardashian and the quiche at THR's #WomeninEntertainment breakfast while presenting @CharlizeAfrica with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award pic.twitter.com/mU7KyV5unX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 7, 2022

