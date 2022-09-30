Seth Rogen recalled the time he shared a joint with Jay-Z in a new interview with Complex.

The Pineapple Express actor sat down for an expansive interview. He covered everything from his illustrious career and the celebrities that he’s shared joints with in the past.

The prolific stoner stood in smoker circles with the likes of Method Man, Travis Scott, and more. He explained the backstory to the iconic photo of himself, Wiz Khalifa, and Snoop Dogg smoking the iconic cross-joint. It went down following Rogen’s appearance on Snoop and Martha’s cooking show.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Recording artist Snoop Dogg (L) and actor/co-founder of HFC Seth Rogen perform onstage during Hilarity for Charity’s 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show: Seth Rogen’s Halloween at Hollywood Palladium on October 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

“There was kind of a moment where I feel like me, and Snoop, and Wiz looked at each other and we were like, ‘we should probably all go smoke,'” Rogen said. “And often, when I’m with Snoop, he asks me to roll the cross joint because he’s fascinated by them and think they’re fun.”

Rogen went on to reveal that he also smoked out with many members of the Wu-Tang Clan. His work alongside RZA presented opportunities to smoke with the Wu-Tang Clan’s defacto leader. However, it was the sessions with Method Man that stood out the most.

“Once I got to smoke weed with Method Man while he was, like, reading raps off his phone that he had written, just literally standing in a parking lot. Rapping to me as we smoked weed for 45 minutes or something like that,” he recalled. “It was truly one of the greatest things of my life.”

He also divulged details of the time he got to smoke out with Jay-Z, who approached him and his wife for a puff.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I was at a party he was at and I was smoking weed with my wife and he came over and smoked a little bit of weed with us,” he said. “It was great,” he added, revealing that he supplied the weed.

Check out the full interview below.