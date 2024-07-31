50 Cent Shares Interesting Perspective On Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Feud

50 Cent doesn't view the Kendrick Lamar beef as a loss for Drake.

50 Cent has weighed in on the viral feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t view the situation as a loss for the Toronto rapper. Instead, he discussed how it shows the level of success Drake has reached over the years.

“This is hip-hop. I think it’s competitive to a degree, obviously,” he began. “Even Drake, his position and the attitude and his choices, those are 50 Cent choices. ‘F–k it, everybody got to get it then.’ When it becomes Drake versus Kendrick, it’s because it’s the only thing you can put up against Drake’s success.”

50 Cent Poses With Eminem

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

From there, he elaborated that the entire situation reveals a broader perspective on the culture. “Look, our culture loves to see you go up because it’s confirmation that they can go up,” he added. “But when you stay up — ‘I want this s–t forever, man’ — they go, ‘Well, goddamn. When you going to come down? If you don’t come down, I ain’t going to have my chance to go up.’ And then it’s these clouds that come over you, and that cloud is doubt, a shadow of doubt that doesn’t come from material or your work ethic.”

50 Cent Speaks With The Hollywood Reporter