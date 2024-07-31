50 Cent Shares Interesting Perspective On Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Feud

50 Cent has weighed in on the viral feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t view the situation as a loss for the Toronto rapper. Instead, he discussed how it shows the level of success Drake has reached over the years.
“This is hip-hop. I think it’s competitive to a degree, obviously,” he began. “Even Drake, his position and the attitude and his choices, those are 50 Cent choices. ‘F–k it, everybody got to get it then.’ When it becomes Drake versus Kendrick, it’s because it’s the only thing you can put up against Drake’s success.”
From there, he elaborated that the entire situation reveals a broader perspective on the culture. “Look, our culture loves to see you go up because it’s confirmation that they can go up,” he added. “But when you stay up — ‘I want this s–t forever, man’ — they go, ‘Well, goddamn. When you going to come down? If you don’t come down, I ain’t going to have my chance to go up.’ And then it’s these clouds that come over you, and that cloud is doubt, a shadow of doubt that doesn’t come from material or your work ethic.”
He continued: “It’s doubt from the artist community, where they say, ‘I don’t know, his new s–t is cool, but it’s not his first s–t.’ They do that to you and Drake’s just experiencing what you experience as a backlash from success, from the consistency he’s delivered over and over. I don’t see a loss for Drake. The people who bought Drake material are going to buy Drake material when his next song comes out.” While 50 is still confident in Drake, fans mostly agreed that Lamar won the battle after dropping his hit record, “Not Like Us,” back in May. In the time since, he’s released a music video for the song and hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends in Los Angeles. Elsewhere in 50's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he discussed his relationship with Diddy, performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
