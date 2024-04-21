50 Cent Shares Surprising Thoughts On Drake's Newest Kendrick Lamar Diss

Out of the two Drake diss tracks that he launched against Kendrick Lamar and company, "Taylor Made Freestyle" is definitely the most controversial for a few reasons. There's the back-to-back nature of it without a K.Dot response, the use of A.I. technology to replicate Snoop Dogg and Tupac's voices, and the mentions of Taylor Swift to goad the Compton lyricist into clapping back. It's all sounding very familiar to what might be the biggest and most effective troll in hip-hop's entire history: 50 Cent. Moreover, the G-Unit mogul had some surprising words for this diss track that indicate he actually thinks it would be better if this all stopped here... at least, for The Boy's opponents.

"[eyes emoji] OK in my professional expert opinion on this matter, leave this man alone," 50 Cent shared on Instagram this weekend, with this caption on a clip of this diss seemingly talking about Drake himself. "I've seen this [film camera emoji] movie before, it will not end well. [shrug emoji] you disagree ok, [thinking face emoji] then where is your s**t at boy [angry face emoji]," concluding things by seemingly calling Kendrick Lamar out for not dropping a response track yet.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Seems To React To Drake Using His AI Voice On Kendrick Lamar Diss

50 Cent's Reaction To Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Of course, if you assumed that 50 Cent would automatically ride for Drake when it comes to this diss track, then this apparent co-sign might not come as much of a surprise to you. Even if it is slightly vague, it's not enough to back up any other interpretation, especially considering what Fif had to say about the previous diss track, "Push Ups." "All you [ninja emoji]'s got smoked by a light skinned N***a," he wrote as the caption of a snippet of the diss on Instagram. "LOL YALL BETTER GET HIGH AS A MOTHER FVCKER AND COME UP WITH SOMETHING!"

Meanwhile, this is a very interesting dynamic because Mr. Morale not only had a cameo role in the Queens icon's series Power on top of performing together at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022, but the former also spoke on some great advice he got from the latter in August of last year. Will they reconcile if there's a great response or has 50 picked a side here for good? We'll have to wait and see. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Shares Diddy “Text Messages” With Bizarre Social Media Troll