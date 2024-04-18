50 Cent Shares Diddy "Text Messages" With Bizarre Social Media Troll

50 Cent's latest troll of Diddy amid his various sex crimes allegations is a little misleading when you see it on paper. Moreover, via Instagram on Wednesday night (April 17), he posted a video of the Bad Boy mogul seemingly texting him, inviting him to have a drink, come over, be in his next rap video... you get the idea. "Yo this is fun to me, I had to share this it made me laugh," Fif captioned the screen recording in question, although it's unclear if this is someone else's video or if this is some sort of software or interface through which he fabricated this back-and-forth.

Either way, we're sure many will find this amusing, even if 50 Cent's relentless Diddy jokes are starting to get a little played out and stale. However, we'd much rather take those than potential misinformation, which many thought that he engaged in thanks to another recent social media post. Furthermore, the G-Unit MC shared a news report claiming that Sean Combs was in a sexual relationship with actor Reginald VelJohnson. Many folks accused the source of this rumor, Mediatakeout, of often spreading fake news, so this wasn't as hard-hitting as he maybe thought.

50 Cent's Latest Diddy Troll

Still, elsewhere, 50 Cent inadvertently cosigns more staunch and seriously framed attacks on Diddy that don't just focus on the "zesty" allegations that some joke about first and foremost. For an example of this, look no further than Kesha changing her "Tik Tok" lyrics to "F**k P. Diddy" as opposed to her original "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." "LOL she said [middle finger emoji]," 50 wrote of this decision on social media. "Fvck P DIDDY, HAHAAHAHA [eyeball emoji] PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HER TO SAY THAT!"

Meanwhile, one of the most recent developments in Puffy's various lawsuits is that Universal Music Group wants out, with a motion to dismiss the case against them. It's unclear how the rest of the industry that's implicated in these accusations will handle them moving forward, either defending or abandoning him. Only time will tell, and with such a massive and hard to parse scandal, perhaps this will be a particularly long process. Nevertheless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Diddy and 50 Cent.

