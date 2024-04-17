Meek Mill & 50 Cent's Beef, Revisited: A Timeline Of Events

50 Cent is no stranger to rap beefs but his constant trolling often stings more than anything he's said on wax. Take his beef with Meek Mill for example, where 50 Cent uploaded creative photos on Instagram to troll the Dream Chasers rapper instead of releasing diss tracks. In fact, it’s become a part of his brand now to laugh at whoever he’s publicly squabbling with. Nonetheless, the two made up a few years ago, but some recent Fif trolling might be looking to threaten their peace treaty.

50 Cent has recently been trolling Meek Mill regarding Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy that alleged the Philadelphia rapper had sexual relations with the Bad Boy mogul. And while these allegations have circulated, Fif has warned Meek that he has bigger issues to be worried about, specifically the rumors that Meek might have been caught on tape at Diddy’s homes. Meek seems to be taking the high road, but it may be only a matter of time before he speaks out. Either way, let’s revisit the beef between the two rappers.

Read More: Rick Ross Felt Some Type Of Way About Meek Mill & 50 Cent's Reconciliation

August 2015: Meek Mill Pokes Fun At 50 Cent

A clip of 50 Cent playfully manhandling Tony Yayo, a fellow G-Unit member, started the beef with Meek Mill. Meek was one of many people to comment on the clip. He reposted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Yayo getting dumped in the bushes by 50,” with multiple crying emojis. This led to 50 Cent leaving a sharp comment saying, “That’s us playing, but you do be around some niggas I would put on their head. No bullshit.”

November 2015: 50 Cent Laughs At Meek Mill Amidst Drake Beef

During one of his concerts in Sweden, 50 Cent decided to bring the smoke. He took shots at other members of Maybach Music Group, amidst his beef with their leader, Rick Ross. Specifically, he praised Drake’s diss track against Meek, “Back To Back.” Furthermore, he compared the two to kids fighting in the schoolyard, saying that Drake "slapped the shit" out of Meek.

Jan 16, 2016: Meek Drops “Gave ‘Em Hope’”

In 2016, Meek Mill released the EP 4/4 which featured the track “Gave ‘Em Hope.” The song included some targeted lines that called out 50 Cent for associating himself with "rats," possibly referencing a photo of 50 Cent and Rick Ross' groundskeeper who accused the MMG boss of kidnapping him. Meek Mill also took jabs at 50 Cent for filing for bankruptcy. Finally, he called back to the rumors that 50 Cent was gay.

Read More: Meek Mill & Akademiks Beef Timeline

Jan 17, 2016: An Instagram Battle Royale

Shortly after, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Meek Mill’s song. In true Fif fashion, he clowned the “Gave ‘Em Hope” rapper. He shared memes with captions, such as, “You better focus on getting Nikki pregnant so you can at least get child support girl.” He also called Meek, “Hip Hop’s first r***rded MC,” among many others.

50 Cent didn’t stop there though. He also posted some creative edits of Meek Mill, such as putting his face on a troll magazine cover, posting a picture of the alphabet, and replacing the letter “L” with Meek's face. As if that wasn’t enough, Fif also uploaded a picture of the poop emoji, covered with little pictures of Meek. Much to the excitement of onlookers, the Insta trolling wasn’t one-sided.

Meek doubled down with an Instagram post, sharing a picture of himself holding stacks of money with a loaded caption. He spoke on 50 Cent's beef with Rick Ross and how Ross' baby mama sued him. Meek also took shots at Fif’s relationship with his son. To top it off, he insulted his liquor brand and clowned him for being on the internet all day. He then signed out as "Instafingers,” referring to the nickname Drake had given him during their beef -- “Twitter fingers.”

January 18-29, 2016: The Flint Water Crisis And “F*ck Meek Mill”

Amidst their Instagram squabbles, some fans pointed out that both rappers could better spend their time, specifically by helping out the Flint, MI water crisis. Meek Mill, who is no stranger to charitable donations, pledged $50,000 to the cause. He also used the opportunity to challenge Fif to match his donation. Instead, 50 Cent only responded publicly with more memes, claiming that Meek Mill only engaged in charity work for the tax write-offs. A few weeks later, 50 Cent got the crowd to chant "Fuck Meek Mill” with him at his performance at B.B. Kings.

July 2017: 50 Cent And Meek Mill Squash Their Beef

Meek Mill released his next album, Wins & Losses a year later, but instead of more 50 Cent disses, Meek revealed during the album's press run that the two had made amends. In an interview on The Angie Martinez Show, Meek revealed that he and 50 had bumped into each other nearly a year ago and finally had a conversation. He shared that the two, “went to the side like men and had a good conversation.” Therefore, the beef quietly ended behind the scenes.

August 2017: A Public Reconciliation

Despite Meek Mill’s words, many fans didn’t believe that the two rappers had truly put their differences behind them. That is why when it came out that they would both be in Vegas for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, many thought that this would lead to a public altercation. Instead, the two shared the stage at the nightclub Drai’s, performing one of Meek’s biggest hits, “Dreams & Nightmares.” They also posed for pictures together.

March 2024: 50 Cent Laughs At Meek Mill Jokes

While 50 Cent and Meek Mill haven’t exactly been engaging one another, 2024 is looking different. In December 2023, Fif laughed at Rick Ross and Meek’s first week sales for their collab album, Too Good To Be True. However, that didn’t stir the pot enough to warrant another social media back-and-forth. Fast forward to March 2024, and 50 Cent has publicly reposted jokes and insults targeted at Meek Mill. So while he’s not the originator of these jokes, he’s enjoying being an instigator.

Amidst the ongoing Diddy scandal, allegations that the mogul and Meek Mill were engaged in a sexual relationship haven’t stopped making the rounds. Fif shared a video of someone in a red dress, with the caption, “Meek Mill leaving Diddy's house.” Although the post has since been deleted, 50 Cent remarked, “Who did this?” at the video.

Moreover, following Andrew Schulz’s comedy set where he laughed at Meek Mill’s alleged sexuality, 50 Cent also reposted the video to his platform. It’s unclear whether Fif is just trolling as usual or there’s been a reignited beef. Either way, Meek hasn’t responded to the trolls directly.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Defends Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors

April 2024: “They Think You On Them Tapes”

As Meek Mill continues to insist he’s straight, 50 Cent says the rapper has more to worry about. In fact, Fif has told Meek to leave the gay rumors alone and focus on the gossip surrounding an alleged tape involving Diddy. Meek earlier shared that his son was confused at the rumors surrounding his sexuality. Fif subsequently reposted one of these headlines regarding Meek's statement to Instagram and captioned it, saying: “Got Damn it. People don’t think you are gay @meekmillnews they think you on them tapes. Old boy was filming every room even the toilets.” So maybe Fif does have Meek’s back after all.