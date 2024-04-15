50 Cent Celebrates Kesha For “F*ck P Diddy” Diss

50 Cent was loving Kesha’s decision to diss Diddy at Coachella. He shared a clip of her performance on Instagram, Sunday, and joked that Diddy will theorize he told her to do so. While performing her iconic track, “TiK ToK,” with Reneé Rapp, she changed up the lyric: “Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy." Instead, she replaced the final words with, “f*ck P Diddy.”

“LOL she said [middle finger emoji] Fvck P DIDDY, HAHAAHAHA [eyeball emoji] PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HER TO SAY THAT!” 50 wrote on Instagram. Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. “The devil works hard, but 50 works even harder,” one user wrote. Another commented: “Bc nobody wants to wake up in the morning feelin’ like P Diddy right now.”

Kesha Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kesha and Reneé Rapp perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

It wasn’t the first time Kesha had changed the lyrics either. Following Cassie’s lawsuit back in November, which served as the tipping point for countless more suits in the time since, Kesha sang, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me!” while performing on her Only Love Tour in Oakland. In addition to the lawsuits, Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking investigation, last month. Diddy has denied all of the claims against him and has yet to face any charges. His lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his properties a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement at the time.

50 Cent Shouts Out Kesha

Throughout the drama, 50 has been relentless in his trolling of Diddy over the situation. He’s even working on a documentary to detail all of the allegations against the Bad Boy mogul. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and the allegations against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

