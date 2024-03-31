Fat Joe Says He's Praying For Diddy Following House Raids

Fat Joe says he's praying for Diddy and his family following the recent Homeland Security raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami. Speaking about the situation during an appearance on Hot 97 on Friday, Joe explained that he's been friends with Diddy for decades and described the drama as a nightmare.

“What I can say in the most respectful way is, I don’t know all the details,” he said. “But I’ve been praying for him and his family. He’s my friend for 30 years. And so, I’m gonna just see what the outcome is, and I’m praying for the best thing for him, and his family, and everybody involved. So I’m not disrespecting nobody. I’m just praying for this whole situation — this whole nightmare — I’m praying that it goes away.”

Fat Joe & Diddy Appear On MTV's "TRL" In 2002

Fat Joe and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosts MTV's "TRL" - October 18, 2002 at MTV Studios - Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Agents reportedly raided Diddy's properties in connection to an investigation into alleged sex trafficking. Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, quickly came to his client's defense with a statement after the house raids. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” he explained. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way." Check out Joe's comments on the situation below.

Fat Joe Speaks On His Relationship With Diddy

Fat Joe isn't the only celebrity to come to Diddy's defense in recent weeks. Stevie J, Floyd Mayweather, and more have called for people to reserve judgment on the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

