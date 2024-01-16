Fat Joe Goes Off On Haters Who Put His Name On Fake Jeffrey Epstein Lists

Fat Joe is a legendary artist who has helped bring about some classic tracks and albums. Overall, he is someone who is well-respected amongst his peers in the industry. While he has had feuds with some artists in the past, he has effectively put those feuds to rest. A good example of this is his relationship with 50 Cent. Although it used to be adversarial, the two seem to be on good terms. In fact, Fat Joe recently revealed that he thinks Get Rich Or Die Tryin is one of the greatest albums ever made.

That said, Joe is someone who is very much protective of his reputation. Overall, he doesn't want anyone to make him out to be someone he is not. Of course, this is very understandable. Sometimes, the internet can run amock with narratives, and it is hard to put out those kinds of fires. Well, Joe has been learning that the hard way with all of these fake Jeffrey Epstein lists. After appearing on a few of them, the artist has had enough. In the clip below, he went off on those who keep including him on these fake lists.

“They put out a fake list. It had me on it,” Joe said. “I don’t know that muthafucka. I don’t care if Epstein killed himself, didn’t — they killed him. Fuck him. They say don’t speak ill of the dead, but this guy, piss on his shit. He’s a piece of shit.” It is easy to see why Fat Joe would feel this way given who Epstein is. Epstein was accused of numerous sex crimes and was associated with some powerful people. For years, millions of people have been curious about who else Epstein may have worked with. There are lots of fake lists, and many have been duped time and time again.

