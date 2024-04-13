Diddy Allegations: UMG Wants Out Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In November of last year, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit for alleged sexual assault, this time from a woman named Liza Gardner. Gardner claims she met the Bad Boy Records founder and Aaron Hall at an event in the 90s. At the time, she says she was only 16 years old. She alleges that the duo began buying her drinks before inviting her back to Hall's apartment. Upon arrival, she alleges that they sexually assaulted her and her friend, also pressuring them to drink more alcohol. Days later, she accuses Diddy of showing up at her house, "assaulting and choking" her.

Diddy, Hall, and Universal Music Group are listed as defendants in the suit, but now, UMG wants out. The music corporation filed a motion to dismiss in a New York court on Thursday (April 11), arguing that Gardner failed to provide sufficient evidence linking UMG to the alleged rape. According to them, the incident had "nothing to do with UMGR."

UMG Claims Liza Gardner's Alleged Rape Had "Nothing To Do" With Them

"The Complaint’s allegations, if true, are certainly disturbing," the motion reads, also claiming that Gardner has no "factual support connecting UMGR to the alleged assaults." UMG additionally argues that her lawsuit should have been filed under the Child Victims Act (CVA) instead of the Adult Survivors Act (ASA), as she claims to have been 16 at the time of the incident.

"Plaintiff makes no allegation supporting vicarious liability for battery or assault (nor could she)," the motion continues. "Plaintiff’s NIED claim also fails because she has not alleged any duty owed to her by UMGR, and nowhere in Plaintiff's Complaint does she allege that UMGR’s conduct was extreme and outrageous, as she is required to do as a matter of legal sufficiency." What do you think of Universal Music Group asking to be dismissed from Liza Gardner's lawsuit against Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

