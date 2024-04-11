Diddy Trades Lawsuits: Ex-Nanny Drops Case, But Artist Sues Him For Unpaid Work

Sean Combs' legal load broke even this month, and it seems like it won't get any lighter.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Diddy is in a very difficult position right now, albeit one that's unconfirmed as far as how accountable and responsible he is for it. Moreover, whenever one lawsuit drops, another seems to emerge in its place, which is exactly what happened this month. Readers may remember a wrongful termination lawsuit against him from a former nanny, which at one point was among his big legal challenges before explosive sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations emerged against him. But Raven Wales-Warden dismissed her complaint with prejudice, which bars a potential refiling, on April 2 according to MyNewsLA, and it's unclear if it was due to a settlement or not at press time.

However, Diddy also received a $200K lawsuit on Tuesday (April 9) from an artist who claims he never paid him for a scrapped art project amid his other accusations regarding sex-related crimes. According to court documents reportedly obtained by HipHopDX, the Southern District of New York got a complaint filing from Raven Production Management Group, LLC. The plaintiff's story goes that Phantom Labs and Matthew Lupton commissioned him for a sculpture for an even Sean Combs was organizing for August of 2023. While he signed a contract and promised funding the very next day, the plaintiff claims, he was never paid for this work.

Read More: 50 Cent Attacks Jason Derulo Over His Defense Of Diddy

Diddy Hit With $200K Lawsuit Over Unpaid Art Commission

Furthermore, the plaintiff specifically alleges that he spent an additional $20,000 in project costs, and by the time the initiative fell in limbo due to the event's postponement, the costs totaled up to $97,000. The artist wants Diddy to cough up "damages to Raven in an amount to be determined at trial, but no less than $200,000 for breach of contract [and] no less than $96,732.00 for fraudulent inducement." In addition, the plaintiff seeks other damages. These include "for tortious interference with contract and business relations, deceptive trade practices, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit."

Meanwhile, this news breaks as the entertainment world continues to react to the Bad Boy mogul's legal battles. Do you think that this uphill climb will get any easier, or is this far from the end? However you may feel, let us know down in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Diddy.

Read More: Slim Jesus Reflects On Turning Down Million-Dollar Record Deal With Diddy’s Bad Boy Records

[via] [via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Diddy Nanny Withholding Evidence Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Hip Hop NewsMusicDiddy Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Ex-Nanny's Wrongful Firing Case
Diddy Diageo Lawsuit Illegal RetaliationMusicDiddy Claims Diageo Retaliated Illegally Amid Discrimination Lawsuit
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Dismisses Ex-Nanny's Move To Sanction Him In New Lawsuit Motion: Report
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicDiddy Allegedly Harassed Lil Rod's Daughter & Partners Over SA Lawsuit, Rod Claims