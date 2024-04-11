Diddy Trades Lawsuits: Ex-Nanny Drops Case, But Artist Sues Him For Unpaid Work

Diddy is in a very difficult position right now, albeit one that's unconfirmed as far as how accountable and responsible he is for it. Moreover, whenever one lawsuit drops, another seems to emerge in its place, which is exactly what happened this month. Readers may remember a wrongful termination lawsuit against him from a former nanny, which at one point was among his big legal challenges before explosive sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations emerged against him. But Raven Wales-Warden dismissed her complaint with prejudice, which bars a potential refiling, on April 2 according to MyNewsLA, and it's unclear if it was due to a settlement or not at press time.

However, Diddy also received a $200K lawsuit on Tuesday (April 9) from an artist who claims he never paid him for a scrapped art project amid his other accusations regarding sex-related crimes. According to court documents reportedly obtained by HipHopDX, the Southern District of New York got a complaint filing from Raven Production Management Group, LLC. The plaintiff's story goes that Phantom Labs and Matthew Lupton commissioned him for a sculpture for an even Sean Combs was organizing for August of 2023. While he signed a contract and promised funding the very next day, the plaintiff claims, he was never paid for this work.

Diddy Hit With $200K Lawsuit Over Unpaid Art Commission

Furthermore, the plaintiff specifically alleges that he spent an additional $20,000 in project costs, and by the time the initiative fell in limbo due to the event's postponement, the costs totaled up to $97,000. The artist wants Diddy to cough up "damages to Raven in an amount to be determined at trial, but no less than $200,000 for breach of contract [and] no less than $96,732.00 for fraudulent inducement." In addition, the plaintiff seeks other damages. These include "for tortious interference with contract and business relations, deceptive trade practices, unjust enrichment, and quantum meruit."

Meanwhile, this news breaks as the entertainment world continues to react to the Bad Boy mogul's legal battles. Do you think that this uphill climb will get any easier, or is this far from the end? However you may feel, let us know down in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Diddy.

