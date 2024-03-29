Diddy Reportedly Owes Nearly $100 Million To The Bank

The news just keeps getting worse for the rap mogul.

BYLavender Alexandria
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

The news relating to Diddy recently has turned into a full on avalanche as one thing after another manages to go wrong. It first began last year when Cassie filed the first of a barrage of lawsuits against the rap mogul. Those allegations piled up one after another but the level of potential threat was raised significantly earlier this week. That came when police raided two of Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

While he wasn't present himself for the raids they've been the biggest story in hip hop this week. The actual houses themselves are the subject of a newly emerging story. Diddy reportedly owes the banks over $100 million spawning from eight different mortgages taken out on his three houses. The total value of what he borrowed is reported to be more than $140 million. Reportedly the first loan that needs to be settled is one for $23 million that's due in 2029. Check out the full report below.

Read More: Diddy's Rape Accuser Was 16 At The Time Of Alleged Assault

Diddy May Owe More Than $100 Million

Overnight Diddy didn't seem overly worried by the ongoing circumstances. Despite everything he's dealt with this week he still got out to relax, hitting up Top Golf with his twin daughters. He flashed up a pretty nonchalant peace sign to cameras when they caught up with him outside. The rap mogul himself has been pretty quiet even as seemingly everyone in entertainment fights to get their thoughts out on the proceedings online.

The situation has also forced Yung Miami to play defense for herself. First she had to deny any involvement in the raids themselves when fans on Twitter called her an informant. Then her legal team had to pull up some receipts after she was added to and amendment to producer Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. What do you think about Diddy potentially owing more than $100 million to banks from mortgages taken out on his houses? Do you think he's actually in possession of the fortune he claims to have? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowCrimeDiddy Hits Up Top Golf With His Family Despite Police Raids
Invest Fest 2023CrimeDiddy's Two Sons Gather Their Belongings From Recently Raided Mansion
Premiere Of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 - ArrivalsCrimeDiddy's Former Dancer Claims She Also Has Stories About The Rap Mogul
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film FestivalCrimeDiddy Home Raid: New Footage From Inside The House Showcases Chaotic Aftermath Of The Raid