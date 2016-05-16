mortgage
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Took Out $48 Million Mortgage To Purchase Malibu MansionHer new clifftop Malibu mansion was previously owned by Cindy Crawford and worked with Britney Spears' ex-business manager in the deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT-Pain Reportedly Loses Florida Home To ForeclosureT-Pain's Florida home has been foreclosed after he reportedly failed to deal with a lawsuit against him.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Facing Foreclosure On $540K New Jersey Home Again: ReportReports say Juelz Santana's been sued by Wells Fargo Bank for failing to pay mortgage.By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's Mom Joins Him Online, Boasts $50k Mother's Day Gift"I bought her a crib before I bought my own."By Devin Ch
- MusicDoes This Mean T.I. & Tiny Are Done For Real?Tiny may have just confirmed the end of her and T.I.'s relationship.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJuelz Santana's Condo Is Foreclosed After Failing To Pay Mortgage Since 2013Juelz Santana will soon be forced out of his New Jersey home. He reportedly owes almost $700,000 to Wells Fargo. By Angus Walker