Diddy Dismisses Ex-Nanny's Move To Sanction Him In New Lawsuit Motion: Report

Diddy's legal trouble turned much nastier this year thanks to accusations of sexual assault, and his other lawsuits still rage on. Moreover, a new development emerged in his ex-nanny Raven Wales-Walden's case against him for alleged wrongful termination, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Specifically, she claimed that Sean Combs and his team refused to provide important legal documentation in this case, asking for compensation in the form of $5,000. "Defendants have been completely evasive in their discovery responses," Wales-Walden's lawyer stated concerning this aspect. He provided this paperwork, but blasted these moves in court via his legal representative.

"Instead of filing the Motion and wasting Court and party resources, [Raven] should have consulted with [him] on a production schedule in order to understand when they would be producing the documents they committed to,” Diddy's affiliate expressed. “Sanctions are not warranted under these circumstances, the documents sought have been produced. The Motion was irrelevant to [Diddy’s] production, and [Raven’s] counsel manufactured a dispute that did not exist." What remains now is to see whether the court will ask for more from these documents or instead become more cautious with Wales-Walden's requests.

Diddy Performing At The 2022 iHeartRadio Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Furthermore, for those unaware, this case emerged in 2022 when Raven Wales-Walden sued Diddy for wrongful termination. She claims to be a relative of his late ex-partner, Kim Porter, and claims he fired her when he found out she was pregnant out of wedlock in 2020. Puff Daddy sought to dismiss this lawsuit in May of this year with the help of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. According to him, Wales-Walden did not "satisfactorily perform her job responsibilities, and otherwise conduct herself in accordance with the standards and policies of Combs Defendants."

Meanwhile, the Bad Boy mogul alleged that he acted through "reasonable steps to prevent and correct workplace discrimination (if any) and to implement internal grievance processes designed to respond to, correct, remedy, or otherwise avoid the alleged harm, if any. [Raven] unreasonably failed to utilize the preventive and corrective measures that the Combs Defendants provided. Reasonable use of such procedures would have prevented at least some of the harm (if any) that [Raven] alleges to have suffered. [She was] not performing all of her job duties as required. There were some days that [Raven] received compensation for work that [she did] not perform. Thus, wages [were] paid to [Raven] that were not owed." For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

