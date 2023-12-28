Diddy Dismisses Ex-Nanny's Move To Sanction Him In New Lawsuit Motion: Report

For those unaware, Raven Wales-Walden had sued Puff Daddy for wrongful termination, which he and his team denied.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy's legal trouble turned much nastier this year thanks to accusations of sexual assault, and his other lawsuits still rage on. Moreover, a new development emerged in his ex-nanny Raven Wales-Walden's case against him for alleged wrongful termination, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Specifically, she claimed that Sean Combs and his team refused to provide important legal documentation in this case, asking for compensation in the form of $5,000. "Defendants have been completely evasive in their discovery responses," Wales-Walden's lawyer stated concerning this aspect. He provided this paperwork, but blasted these moves in court via his legal representative.

"Instead of filing the Motion and wasting Court and party resources, [Raven] should have consulted with [him] on a production schedule in order to understand when they would be producing the documents they committed to,” Diddy's affiliate expressed. “Sanctions are not warranted under these circumstances, the documents sought have been produced. The Motion was irrelevant to [Diddy’s] production, and [Raven’s] counsel manufactured a dispute that did not exist." What remains now is to see whether the court will ask for more from these documents or instead become more cautious with Wales-Walden's requests.

Read More: Cassie's Friend Recalls Diddy's Alleged Abuse In New Interview

Diddy Performing At The 2022 iHeartRadio Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Furthermore, for those unaware, this case emerged in 2022 when Raven Wales-Walden sued Diddy for wrongful termination. She claims to be a relative of his late ex-partner, Kim Porter, and claims he fired her when he found out she was pregnant out of wedlock in 2020. Puff Daddy sought to dismiss this lawsuit in May of this year with the help of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. According to him, Wales-Walden did not "satisfactorily perform her job responsibilities, and otherwise conduct herself in accordance with the standards and policies of Combs Defendants."

Meanwhile, the Bad Boy mogul alleged that he acted through "reasonable steps to prevent and correct workplace discrimination (if any) and to implement internal grievance processes designed to respond to, correct, remedy, or otherwise avoid the alleged harm, if any. [Raven] unreasonably failed to utilize the preventive and corrective measures that the Combs Defendants provided. Reasonable use of such procedures would have prevented at least some of the harm (if any) that [Raven] alleges to have suffered. [She was] not performing all of her job duties as required. There were some days that [Raven] received compensation for work that [she did] not perform. Thus, wages [were] paid to [Raven] that were not owed." For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: T.D. Jakes Dismisses Diddy Rumors During Christmas Eve Sermon

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.