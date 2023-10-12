Diddy Accused Of Withholding Evidence In Ex-Nanny’s Wrongful Firing Case

As successful as this year was for Diddy, it also came with its fair share of legal complications and cases. For example, one that developed towards the end of 2022 and carried over into 2023 has to do with a nanny that he fired. Raven Walden sued the Bad Boy mogul in September of last year for wrongful termination, alleging that he let her go because she requested maternity leave and "set a bad example" for his daughters by getting pregnant out of wedlock. Now, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Walden requested that the court force him to hand over evidence she requested in the case months ago.

Not only that, but Walden and her lawyers want a judge to impose sanctions on Diddy for his negligence in this. Specifically, they accused him of improper proceedings in the discovery process, as they allegedly controlled what the court and the case had access to. According to the plaintiff's team, Sean Combs and his legal team "abused the discovery process with impunity and have shown no regard for this Court’s directions to them, their own promises, or their discovery obligations." As such, it will be interesting to see how this case develops in court when this debacle over evidence is such a big component.

Diddy Performing In 2016

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In response to all this, Diddy sought to dismiss this lawsuit promptly, and fired off some counterclaims at Walden. Maintaining that he fired her for good-faith and non-discriminatory reasons, he alleged that she "[wasn't] performing all of her job duties as required." In addition, Puff Daddy stated that Walden "received compensation for work that was not performed, thus resulting in wages being paid to [her] that were not owed." This is relevant because Walden seeks an unspecified amount in damages for the allegedly wrongful termination, which he might counter with these claims of overpayment.

Meanwhile, the music executive also detailed steps to "implement internal grievance processes designed to respond to, correct, remedy, or otherwise avoid the alleged harm, if any." He said Walden didn't take advantage of these, and thus her grievances are less justified. We'll see where the court sides on these matters. For more news and updates on Diddy, log back into HNHH.

